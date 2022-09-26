Submit Release
DTG Recycle acquires Olympic Organics

The move heralds a new chapter for DTG by introducing an additional waste stream capability to its services portfolio

BOTHELL, WA, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle today announced its acquisition of Olympic Organics, whose operations in Kingston and Bremerton have long serviced Kitsap County and the surrounding areas.

Olympic Organics makes compost using local residential and commercial yard waste, prunings, grass clippings, and commercially collected food waste. With the acquisition, DTG adds new service capabilities and geographic areas to its business.

Area residents will also benefit from the introduction of mattresses, Styrofoam, and construction and demolition recycling that the company plans to add to the Olympic Organics locations.

"This acquisition further broadens our scope of services and continues our growth towards a fully integrated environmental services platform," says Tom Vaughn, CEO of DTG Recycle. "We continually strive to align our service offerings and locations to meet our customer's needs. Our customers have consistently voiced their desire to address their organics waste stream more sustainably. We are excited that we can now help them achieve their diversion goals while providing DTG Recycle with an exciting new growth opportunity."

About DTG Recycle

DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. They strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, they provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. DTG Recycle also offers a full-service portable restroom and sweeper truck division. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com.

