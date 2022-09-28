Healthcare Leaders Discover Solutions to Unprecedented Financial Pressures
Rapid Strategic Growth and Sustainable Financial Health Always Begin with a Robust Assessment
In 100% of our assessments, we uncover substantial near-term strategic growth opportunities”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Labor shortages, inflation, market disruption and a new post-pandemic competitive landscape place unprecedented financial pressure on hospitals, health systems and other healthcare organizations.
— Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
In a study prepared at the request of the American Hospital Association, KaufmanHall reports:
37% decrease in margins relative to pre-pandemic levels
53% of hospitals will experience negative margins
$135 billion increase in expenses over last year’s levels
Healthcare leaders are looking for solutions that will counteract these trends with rapid yet strategic growth. That requires engaging the right stakeholders, asking the right questions, and preparing the organization to rapidly achieve and sustain measurable results with the right solutions.
Through their Strategic Growth Readiness Assessment, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies helps organizations shift their mindset from cutting to growing - by delivering the industry leading process for assessing, developing and implementing successful, rapid strategic growth programs.
“In 100% of our assessments, we uncover substantial near-term strategic growth opportunities,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies. “Our team delivers the data, structure and resources to generate strategic, rapid impact growth by finding hidden capacity, eliminating barriers to access, mitigating leakage and generating strategic referrals.”
“Tiller-Hewitt energized our team to gain early buy-in and spark collaboration,” said Darcy Craven, President and CEO of Archbold Medical Center. “They helped us quickly identify and eliminate access and capacity barriers, then develop and execute rapid growth strategies that produced immediate results. We’re now equipped with better tools and hardwired as an organization driving sustainable strategic growth.”
“The Strategic Growth Readiness Assessment tells us the “what and the why”of our client’s strategic growth challenges, and our growth strategy development and implementation support delivers the “how” for achieving strategic, rapid-impact results and moving forward on the path to strategic growth,” said Thomas Tiller II, COO of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies.
The process starts with asking the right questions through extensive data analysis, stakeholder surveys and interviews that engage key physician, leadership, clinical and operational stakeholders. Tiller-Hewitt then delivers quantitative and qualitative insights and solutions related to:
Access, Capacity and Throughput
Transition of Care Process
Referral Data and Utilization
Care Consolidation / Outmigration
Referral Process and Workflow
Geographic Footprint
Marketing / Referral Tools
Physician Liaison Program / Team Competencies
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies is recognized nationwide for 21 years of experience delivering rapid impact strategic growth and measurable results for hundreds of organizations nationwide. Through the Year of the Leader series of webinars, podcasts and workshops the healthcare industry has access to insights and experience shared by leaders of healthcare organizations on a full spectrum of leadership topic:
LEADERSHIP WEBINAR SERIES
Accepting registration:
- Top Alarming and Amazing Leadership Lessons - December 7th - 11 a.m. - 12:30 central
Replays available:
- Physician Retention Strategies that Work
- Tackle Your Top 2022 Leadership Challenges
- The Reason Your Growth Strategies Fail
- BURNOUT - Rescue Your Physicians and Yourself
OUTREACH/LIAISON TEAM LEADER TRAINING
Register for November 8-9, 2022 workshop
LEADERSHIP LENS PODCAST SERIES
This on-demand series delivers C-level insights in a lively, casual podcast format. Each 20-to-30 minute podcast features an experienced leader engaging in a candid conversation with Tammy Tiller-Hewitt about the good, the bad and awesome lessons learned while leading organizations. Topics are available on–demand with new podcasts added monthly:
Leadership: Removing the Guess Work
Leading with Transparency: Embracing Crucial Conversations
Leading with Intention: Game-Changing Leadership Ideas
Leading in All Seasons: The Mind-Numbing Pace of Transformation
Leading Physician Networks: Building Physician Groups that are Strategic Assets
Leading Under Fire: The Surprising Leadership Secret
Leading a Multi-Site Ambulatory Organization: Leadership Lessons Learned Early
Leading Growth in a Niche Delivery System: The Future of Women and Medicine
Leading "Smart" Growth: Looking at the Now, Near and Far
Leading Today’s Physicians: The Truth - The Whole Truth
Featured executives include the following seasoned leaders, with more to be added through the year:
Amy Ballance, Director, Strategic Planning of BJC HealthCare
Charles Callahan, PhD, FACHE, President of Memorial Health Hospital Group and President and CEO of Springfield Memorial Hospital
Christina Carney, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer of Shawnee Health Service
Jim Carter, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Archbold Medical Center
Chris Klay, President and CEO HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Darcy Craven, President and Chief Executive Officer of Archbold Medical Center
The late Mike Finley, MD, Chief Medical Officer, System Medical Director and Designated Institutional Official of CHRISTUS Health
Michael Frisina, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Frisina Group and The Center for Influential Leadership
Kim Grant, Pediatric Growth Strategist and Onboarding Specialist of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Devon Hyde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lake Charles Memorial Health System
Karen Kleinman, Practice Director and Family Integration Coordinator, Memorial Medical Group
Diane Maas, Chief Strategy and Digital Growth Officer of Beacon Health System
William Mahoney, President of Cox Medical Center Branson and Senior Vice President of Community Hospital Group
Cameron McGregor, MSN, RN, FACHE, Chief Growth Officer of Ms.Medicine
David Miller, FACHE, Founding Partner of HSG Advisors
Michelle Mudge-Riley, DO, MHA, GCDF, Onboarding Physician Coach/Mentor of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Frank Sawyer, Senior Vice President, Operations of Trinity Health - St. Joseph Oakland
Steen Trawick, MD, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Medical Officer of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier
Thomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:
For 21 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People.
Access the full range of Tiller-Hewitt’s key strategic growth programs, services and resources at
tillerhewitt.com/services.
SOURCE: https://www.kaufmanhall.com/sites/default/files/2022-09/KH-Hospital_Finances_Report-Fall2022.pdf
Mary Barber
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
+1 314-494-6952
email us here