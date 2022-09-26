17th Century Emilia-Romagna Country House & Guest Home to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

You will find this private family property between the well-known cities of Ferrara, Bologna, and Modena in the Emilia-Romagna region. The main house has seven bedrooms and four bedrooms; 3 floors; a living room with two separate entrances to the garden; dining room; kitchen; living room with fireplace; anteroom and bathroom; wardrobe; huge double rooms laundry with separate entrance. The two-storied 2,594-square-foot guest house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The guest home has a living room, kitchen, dining room; laundry; wine cellar; french doors with access to porch and gardens; parking place; and original woodshed. In the heart of Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region

Casale sits on .88 acres and according to local legend, also on a treasure that was hidden by a local Passatore (Robin Hood figure) that remains hidden today.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casale, the 9,375-square-foot main home and 2,594-square-foot guest home on .88-acres of Emilia-Romagna countryside will auction next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Antonella Prima of Studio Casadei & Partners and Mario Orler of Studio Domus. Currently listed for €1.6 million, the property will go to auction with a presale estimate between €700K and €1.4M. Bidding is scheduled to be held from October 27th to November 3rd via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

You will find this private family property between the well-known cities of Ferrara, Bologna, and Modena in the Emilia-Romagna region. Emilia-Romagna is a lush, fertile region known across the globe for its cuisine, featuring parmesan, balsamic vinegar, and Parma ham. Italy's most iconic brands hail from this Ferrara and the surrounding region, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Ducati, Maserati, and Pagani. Emilia-Romagna has inspired many artists and filmmakers, including Luciano Pavarotti, Bernardo Bertolucci, Frederico Fellini, and Pier Paolo Pasolini. Casale is in the perfect location to book a coveted reservation at Massimo Bottura's 3-Michelin-starred restaurant in Modena, walk through UNESCO-protected Byzantine and Roman architecture in Ravenna, visit Renaissance churches and palaces, or enjoy the Italian coastline only an hour away.

When you’re not taking in the local sites, you can enjoy everything Casale has to offer. The main house has seven bedrooms and four bedrooms; 3 floors; a living room with two separate entrances to the garden; dining room; kitchen; living room with fireplace; anteroom and bathroom; wardrobe; huge double rooms laundry with separate entrance; living room with billiards/game room. The two-storied 2,594-square-foot guest house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the guest home has a living room, kitchen, dining room; laundry; wine cellar; french doors with access to porch and gardens; parking place; and original woodshed.

While the home is situated on private and peaceful grounds, the convenient location of Casale is not to be looked past. Casale is located 45 minutes north of Bologna; 45 minutes from Modena: 1.5 hours from Venice; 3 hours from Milan; 2 hours from Rimini; 2 hours from Florence; 45 minutes from Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport

Casale is available for showings daily 1-4 PM & by appointment.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, property film, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction, and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to building more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.