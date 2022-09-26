William H. Sadlier, Inc., Announces Leadership Change
William H. Sadlier, Inc., announces that Theresa Thompson was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 6, 2022.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William H. Sadlier, Inc., the 190-year-old publisher of religious and academic educational materials, announced today that Ms. Theresa Thompson was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 6, 2022.
Ms. Thompson is known for leading and empowering divergent teams with innovative strategies to accelerate growth and maintain steady margin improvement. She comes to this role with extensive publishing and retail planning and merchant experience. Most of her career was spent with Barnes & Noble Inc., where she was President of its publishing content development subsidiary, Sterling Publishing. Prior to that, she held senior leadership positions with Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s, Inc.
About William H. Sadlier, Inc.
Sadlier School prepares K–12 students for academic success and Sadlier Religion forms them in the Catholic faith.
