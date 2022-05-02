William H. Sadlier, Inc. Announces Dividend
NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William H. Sadlier, Inc. (“Sadlier”), a leading publisher of educational materials, announced that its Board of Directors, at a meeting of the Board on April 12, 2022, declared a dividend of $1.15 per share of its Common Stock payable on June 17, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2022.
About Sadlier
William H. Sadlier, Inc. is a recognized and respected publisher of print and digital educational materials for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Since 1832, Sadlier’s pursuit of excellence has been driven by a commitment to meet the needs of the educational community. Sadlier programs offer strong instructional support to help students reach their full potential — in school and throughout life.
