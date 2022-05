William H. Sadlier, Inc. Announces Dividend

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- William H. Sadlier, Inc. (“Sadlier”), a leading publisher of educational materials, announced that its Board of Directors, at a meeting of the Board on April 12, 2022, declared a dividend of $1.15 per share of its Common Stock payable on June 17, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2022.About SadlierWilliam H. Sadlier, Inc. is a recognized and respected publisher of print and digital educational materials for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Since 1832, Sadlier’s pursuit of excellence has been driven by a commitment to meet the needs of the educational community. Sadlier programs offer strong instructional support to help students reach their full potential — in school and throughout life.