Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig Concludes Successful Annual 99 County Tour

Annual tour showcases how agriculture is the backbone of Iowa’s economy

DES MOINES, Iowa (September 26, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig completed his annual 99 county tour late last week by hosting a roundtable with a group of Marshall County cattlemen at The Flying Elbow, home to Iowa’s Best Burger for 2022. To commemorate his annual successful statewide tour, Secretary Naig released a brief video which includes a personal message and a selection of photos highlighting some of his visits from across the state this year.

“Every year I have the privilege to travel to each of Iowa’s 99 counties to promote the people, farms, and businesses that make our agriculture community so special. It’s an opportunity for me to see and hear the challenges they face so I can help identify and advocate for solutions,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “From river to river and border to border, I see first-hand many of the impressive things happening in communities big and small. We can all be proud that agriculture is the backbone of our economy.”

The video is available for viewing and distribution HERE.

The transcript of his personal message in the video is as follows:

“Hi, I’m Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. Every year I have the privilege to travel to each of Iowa’s 99 counties. From river to river and border to border, I see first-hand many of the impressive things happening in communities big and small. It is just one way I stay connected to Iowans of all ages and backgrounds. This year’s 99 county tour kicked off with a visit to an ag manufacturer in Calhoun County and concluded in Marshall County, home to Iowa’s Best Burger for 2022. I visited dairy and livestock family farms and toured milk and meat processors where value is added. I stopped at farms and businesses that reinforce why we are a national leader in corn and soybean production and the cleaner-burning biofuels that are made from those crops. I saw proven conservation practices like cover crops, bioreactors, and wetlands, helping us to accelerate and scale up our water quality efforts. I visited garlic, tomato, and flower farms, highlighting our ag diversity. I stopped at schools and county fairs, where the talent and dedication of Iowa’s 4-Hers and FFA students are proudly showcased. I visited many of our state’s great businesses, including those who are finding innovative ways to shorten and strengthen our supply chains. I visited food banks and food pantries, helping to feed those in need. Iowa agriculture is fortunate to have many talented people researching and working on solutions that will help farmers to be more profitable and productive as we deliver for both the local and global consumer. Of course, sampling ice cream and dining at local restaurants are two of the many perks of traveling our state. But, by far, the best part is meeting so many hardworking and inspiring Iowans every day. Thank you to everyone who hosted me. We should all be proud that agriculture is the backbone of Iowa’s economy and so many of our communities. I’ll see you on the road next year.”