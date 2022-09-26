PennDOT Updates Drivers on Juniata County Bridge Replacement

Mifflintown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers today that it expects a bridge replacement project in Juniata County to continue through mid-November. PennDOT anticipated reopening the bridge spanning Tuscarora Creek on Route 3023 (Pumping Station Rad) near Perulack in Lack Township in mid-October, but a gas line relocation delayed work progress.

Pumping Station Road remains closed until project completion. Separate detours for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are still in place. Drivers of passenger vehicles follow a detour utilizing Route 75, Route 3018 (Smokey Hollow Road), and Route 3020 (Barton hollow Road) back to Route 3023. Drivers of commercial vehicles follow a detour utilizing Route 75 and Route 3025 (Old Mill Road) back to Route 3023.

Preliminary work that included tree trimming and overhead utility wire relocation began on April 25 and lasted approximately two weeks. The contractor is also continuing drainage improvements on Route 333 as part of this project. Those improvements started late in August.

Built in 1941, the Route 3023 bridge is 125 feet long and carries less than 200 vehicles daily. Replacing the structure allows PennDOT to remove it from the list of Juniata County bridges in "poor" condition.

Overall work on this project includes the removal of the existing bridge, construction of its replacement and drainage improvements to Route 333. Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, PA, is the contractor on this $2.03 million project. All work is weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

