Rock Springs resident earns "Ultimate Angler" achievement

Green River - A Rock Springs resident recently earned the title “Ultimate Angler”. Garrett Isaacson has been pursuing the coveted title for two and a half years.



In order to be recognized as an ultimate angler —the highest achievement in the master angler program— an angler must catch ten different species of trophy-sized game fish in the state of Wyoming. There are no limitations on the amount of time it takes to catch ten qualifying fish; only that each fish meets the length requirement to be considered a trophy-sized fish. Evidence of this is provided in side-view photos of the fish, often accompanied by a measuring tape.



Isaacson offered some advice for anglers pursuing this challenge; “Learn the lake you are fishing, fish many different lakes and streams.” Isaacson said. When asked if he had a favorite method, Isaacson stated that the majority of his trophy-sized fish were caught by using nightcrawlers as bait. Despite his advice to move around several lakes, Isaacson caught several of his master-angler fish at Glendo Reservoir, including perch, crappie and walleye all in one weekend at the lake.



Wyoming’s Master Angler program began in 2019, anyone can participate by submitting photos

of qualifying fish caught in Wyoming after 2019. If you are interested in participating in the master angler program or other fishing challenges, more information is available on the department website.





- WGFD -