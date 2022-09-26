Submit Release
Trapping Bid Packets Now Available for Eastern Shore Public Lands

Deadlines in October for Opportunities in 2022-23 Season

A muskrat den at Taylor’s Island Wildlife Management Area. Maryland DNR photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is currently accepting bids for the 2022-2023 trapping season at several Wildlife Management Areas and other public lands. Deadlines for submitting bid packages are in October. The individual with the highest bid for each area will be awarded annual trapping privileges.  

To bid for trapping privileges at Ellis BayFishing BayIdylwildLeCompteLinkwoodNanticoke RiverTaylor’s Island, and Wetipquin wildlife management areas, bid packages must be picked up and submitted by noon on Oct. 17, 2022 at LeCompte Wildlife Management Area, 4220 Steele Neck Road, Vienna. Sealed bids will be opened at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17. For additional information, trappers should call 410-376-3236, ext. 302 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To bid for trapping privileges at Cedar IslandDeal IslandE. A. VaughnFairmountIsle of WightJohnsonMaryland Marine PropertiesPocomoke RiverPocomoke SoundSouth Marsh Island, and Wellington wildlife management areas, along with Janes Island State Park, bid packages must be picked up and submitted by noon on Oct. 18, 2022, at the Wellington Wildlife Management Area, 32733 Dublin Road, Princess Anne. Sealed bids will be opened at 1 p.m. on Oct. 18. For additional information, trappers should call 410-651-2065 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

