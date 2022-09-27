Submit Release
MAYO Web Design + Marketing Services Gains B Corp Certification

Carrie Mayo, Founder + Creative Director

New Hampshire Business Review

MAYO Web + Marketing Services

MAYO is one of a growing number of B2B companies seeking certification for sustainable and purpose-driven operations.

Corporate responsibility and sustainable business practices have become mainstream. Stakeholders are supporting companies who use their power as a force for good and push others to get on board.”
— Michelle Veasey, NH Businesses for Social Responsibility
PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAYO Web Design + Marketing Services has become the latest sustainability-focused company in New Hampshire to receive B Corp certification following a lengthy vetting process.

Founded in 2002, MAYO is now part of a global B Corp network of more than 5,650 companies to use business as a force for good. B Corp’s mission is to change the way the world does business and encourage collective action to solve our biggest challenges. Part of this mission is the B Corp Certification process, which sets high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

For MAYO, which has been documenting its journey toward certification in the blog series BComing a B Corp, the decision to seek B Corp Certification was the next logical step in the company’s evolution.

“We’ve been thinking about ways to serve the triple bottom line of people, planet and profit for some time now, and wanted to find a way to advance this philosophy in a more comprehensive and transparent way,” said Carrie Mayo, the founder and creative director of MAYO. “What most don’t realize is that we’re not the only ones doing this. We’re seeing a dramatic increase in B Corp certifications in small B2B organizations like ours.”

While there is a perception that most B Corp companies are B2C companies, according to B Corp, the majority of Certified B Corps serve the B2B market. The global consulting firm McKinsey has also noted an increase in demand for sustainable B2B services and products, predicting that “sustainability will fundamentally change the landscape of B2B companies” and prove to be a long-term competitive edge and brand differentiator.

"Over the last decade, corporate responsibility and sustainable business practices have become mainstream. Stakeholders - our customers, our employees, and our communities - are supporting companies that use their power as a force for good and push others to get on board,” said Michelle Veasey, Executive Director at New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility. “We are excited to see MAYO and others across the state formalize their continued commitment to social responsibility with B Corp certification."

About MAYO Web Design and Marketing Services
A full-service web design + marketing agency, MAYO’s mission is to build brands that improve proﬁt, while caring for people and the planet. For over 20 years, MAYO has worked with hundreds of businesses to create brand and marketing campaigns that increase revenue while minimizing waste. Using data to drive results, MAYO offers deep expertise in the energy, environment, construction and manufacturing industries and is a member of 1% for the Planet and a Certified B Corp. To learn more, visit mayodesigns.com.

About B Lab
B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab’s initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management Programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab’s vision is of an inclusive and sustainable economy that creates a shared prosperity for all. To date there are 3,000 certified B Corps in over 150 industries and 64 countries, and over 50,000 companies use the B Impact Assessment. For more information, go to https://bcorporation.net

