Ingalls Announces Commitment to Growing Global Cybersecurity Success As a Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 Champion
The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program highlights the urgency of being cyber secure and aims to make cyber more accessible for everyone.
Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a great opportunity for the public to understand how this rapidly evolving field affects our lives, and how to better protect themselves from dangers online.”WOODWORTH, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingalls Information Security, a cybersecurity risk management company, announced that for the fifth year in a row it has signed on as Champion for Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022. Founded in 2004, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held each October, is the world’s foremost initiative aimed at promoting cybersecurity awareness and best practices. The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, and individuals committed to the Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme of “It’s easy to stay safe online.”
“Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a great opportunity for the public to understand how this rapidly evolving field affects our lives, and how to better protect themselves from dangers online,” says Jason Ingalls, Founder and CEO of Ingalls Information Security. “We are proud to partner with mass media, academia, and other organizations in our communities to help spread the word about how to be safe online.”
From mobile to connected home devices, technology is becoming more intertwined with our lives every day. And while the evolution of technology is moving at the speed of sound, cybercriminals are working just as hard to find ways to compromise technology and disrupt personal and business life. Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to highlight some of the emerging challenges that exist in the world of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.
This year, the Cybersecurity Awareness Month’s main focal areas revolve around four key fundamental cybersecurity best practices:
● Recognizing and reporting phishing – still one of the primary threat actions used by cybercriminals today.
● Understanding the benefits of using a password manager and dispelling existing myths around password manager security and ease of use.
● Enabling multi-factor authentication on personal devices and business networks.
● Installing updates on a regular basis and turning on automated updates.
Now in its 19th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Ingalls Information Security is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/. You can also follow and use the official hashtag #BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the month.
About Ingalls
Ingalls Information Security provides technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Since 2010, Ingalls’ diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. Ingalls’ expertise focuses on four business lines of service: Managed Detection and Response, Incident Response, Professional Services, and Government Programs. The company’s core focus is to establish Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence, and bring 5,000 industry jobs into the state.
Kim Buckley
Ingalls Information Security
+1 949-370-9958
email us here