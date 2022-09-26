Global disposable syringes market to be worth US$12.44 billion by 2028
The new report covers the total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity, and demand for disposable syringes from 2022-2028LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global core disposable syringe manufacturers include BD, Terumo and WEGO etc. The top 1 company hold a share about 40%. Europe is the largest market, with a share of about 33%, followed by the Asia Pacific and North America with the share about 25% and 21%.In terms of product, safety syringes is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is medial uses, followed by non-medial uses.
The Global Disposable Syringe Market is projected to reach US$ 12440 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 10640 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2023 and 2028.
This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Disposable Syringe, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Disposable Syringe.
The Disposable Syringe market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of sales volume (M Units) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2021 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2017 to 2028. This report segments the global Disposable Syringe market comprehensively. Regional market sizes concerning products by types, application, and players, are also provided. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.
For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.
>The report will help the Disposable Syringe manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, product type, application, and regions.
>This report will help stakeholders better understand competitors and gain more insights to strengthen their business position. The competitive landscape section includes the market share and rank (in volume and value), competitor ecosystem, new product development, expansion, and acquisition.
>This report stays updated with novel technology integration, features, and the latest developments in the market
>This report helps stakeholders to understand the COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence on the Disposable Syringe industry.
>This report helps stakeholders to gain insights into which regions to target globally
>This report helps stakeholders to gain insights into the end-user perception concerning the adoption of Disposable syringes
>This report helps stakeholders to identify some of the key players in the market and understand their valuable contribution
