BIDDING OPEN: Two World-Famous Thai Resort Villas Frequented by Celebrities to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

With current asks of $10M and $2.1M respectively, the Amanpuri and Samujana luxury villas will sell to the highest bidders on 29 September.

To own a home within Amanpuri is a dream of many, and this sale represents a once in a lifetime opportunity to capture an astonishing deal on a remarkable property as one of the resort's finest homes” — Andrew Hunter, EMEA Consultant at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced that bidding is now open for two world-class resort villas, the Amanpuri Luxury Ocean Villa and Samujana Villa 22. Five-star luxury living, ultimate privacy and security, and vast ocean vistas are just a few pristine details these two villas have in common. Listed for $18 million with a current ask of $10 million, the Amanpuri Luxury Ocean Villa boasts a world of uninhibited luxury and timeless style at the ultra-luxe beach resort community. Meanwhile, Samujana Villa 22, listed for $4 million with a current ask of $2.1 million, is known as one of Koh Samui’s most coveted luxury residences. Each villa will auction in cooperation with their respective listing agents, Prakaipeth Meechoosarn of CBRE (Thailand) Co., Ltd, and Cobby Leathers of LIST Sotheby's International Realty Thailand. Bidding is underway now and will conclude on 29 September. Visit casothebys.com to watch live as buyers digitally place bids from around the world.

Amanpuri Luxury Ocean Villa

The Ocean villa is set in the heart of the Amanpuri, the ultra-luxe beach resort community with a worldwide reputation for personal service, fine cuisine and carefully curated experiences. Set overlooking the turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea, the four-bedroom Ocean Villa has all the beauty, simplicity, and service of an Aman resort, paired with the comfort and seclusion of a private home. The 3,150-square-meter villa offers stunning open-air entertaining space with unobstructed ocean views, including spacious living and dining rooms, a large kitchen, sunken dining sala, and pool-side cabana. Its four bedrooms are arranged in separate pavilions surrounding a signature black tiled, private swimming pool. Designed by Ed Tuttle, the architect behind several Aman destinations, the interior is furnished with antiques and art that complement the beautiful Thailand teak wood ceilings and columns. The Villa is also located within a mature coconut plantation, hidden away from the main resort, yet within walking distance or a short drive from the resort’s main compound.

Andrew Hunter, EMEA Consultant at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, comments: “It is a privilege to be operating within what truly is one of the world’s finest resorts. From its stunning hillside location with private beach access and unobstructed views of the Andaman Sea to the dedicated Villa Manager, attendant, private chefs, and more, this villa truly has it all and is perfectly suited for someone seeking a five-star lifestyle or rental opportunity investment. To own a home within Amanpuri is a dream of many, and this sale represents a once in a lifetime opportunity to capture an astonishing deal on a remarkable property as one of the resort's finest homes.”

Located on the island of Phuket in Thailand, Amanpuri is the flagship hotel of Aman Resorts and is known for fine cuisine, luxury, and unparalleled service. The resort is located on the west coast of the island on Pansea Beach and has received many awards since it first opened nearly 34 years ago. The villas are located on a private headland with stunning views of the ocean, offering peace and serenity for visitors and residents alike. Take advantage of the luxurious amenities available on the resort, such as the beach club and spas, or take a curated adventure to one of the thirty Buddhist temples on the island to experience authentic Thai history and culture. Whether you prefer relaxing by the pool or spending a day at the golf course, The Amanpuri offers a wide variety of activities for whatever suits your fancy. Enjoy all the privacy of your own villa paired with the convenience and security of one of the world’s most iconic resorts.

Samujana Villa 22

Villa 22 lies in the gated boutique community of Samujana, which provides every luxury amenity imaginable, including 24-hour security, private direct beach access, private chefs on call, and an in-villa treatment room with Thai practitioners. Featuring award-winning architectural design by Gary Fell and GFAB, the villa’s living and entertaining space seamlessly merge from external under sky to undercover, aided by thoughtful architecture and the use of hi-tech unobtrusive remote control blinds. Endless ocean views greet each and every turn through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Each villa has a dedicated Thai Villa Manager and attendant for residents and guests. Complete with an infinity pool, air conditioned bedrooms, and en-suite bathrooms, the villa exudes a home-away-from home experience. When not in use by its owner, the villa offers potential for income generation.

The second largest island in Thailand, Koh Samui has become known as a world-class escape. Resorts, fantastic dining, serene spas, and ample shopping opportunities come together to create a luxurious oasis. Beautiful beaches, tropical rainforests, and gorgeous views are the foundation of this fantastic retreat. With the Wat Phra Yai temple just moments away, there’s plenty of rich culture to enjoy. Bask the year-round warm weather at the beach, perfect your swing at one of many nearby golf courses, soak up some rays by the private infinity pool, or take the quick 3.5 kilometer drive to the Samui International Airport and experience even more adventures abroad. Whether days are spent relaxing on the beach, exploring the island, or jetting off to other exotic locations, there is never a shortage of fun, excitement, or first-class living in Koh Samui.

Samujana Villa 22 and the Amanpuri Ocean Villa are each available for showings daily by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

