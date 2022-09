Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Robert Fitzpatrick as General Counsel

We are very pleased that Robert Fitzpatrick has joined the Spartan team” — Founder and CEO, John Lowry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Fitzpatrick has joined Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS) as General Counsel. Prior to joiningSpartan, Mr. Fitzpatrick worked on the trading desk for several broker dealers. He established and ran anindependent broker dealer for a savings bank in upstate NY in addition to being the bank’s Chief InvestmentOfficer. He has been involved in Compliance at many levels for almost 40 years. Both through his privatepractice and as firm’s Counsel, he has represented brokers and broker dealers at OTRs, Arbitrations, Stateinquiries and FINRA disciplinary actions.Mr. Fitzpatrick expertise spans virtually all core industry management functions including CCO, CEO,CFO, Branch Manager, AML Officer and Head of Research. He holds a BA in Economics and a JD degree.Bob holds FINRA Series 4, 7, 24, 27, 53, 55, 63, 65, 87 and 99. He is also admitted to the NY State bar.Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry commented: “We are very pleased that RobertFitzpatrick has joined the Spartan team. Bob’s extensive knowledge, strong compliance skills, along withproven industry leadership, position him as an ideal addition to our Firm, as we continue to evolve andgrow.” About Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS): Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integratedfinancial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals andinstitutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumenhave earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. Spartan Capital’s experienced investmentprofessionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enableeach client to meet their financial goals. Spartan Capital also offers advisory and insurance services throughits affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management, LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services,LLC.If you have any questions, contact: info@spartancapital.com