Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Robert Fitzpatrick as General Counsel
We are very pleased that Robert Fitzpatrick has joined the Spartan team”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Fitzpatrick has joined Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS) as General Counsel. Prior to joining
— Founder and CEO, John Lowry
Spartan, Mr. Fitzpatrick worked on the trading desk for several broker dealers. He established and ran an
independent broker dealer for a savings bank in upstate NY in addition to being the bank’s Chief Investment
Officer. He has been involved in Compliance at many levels for almost 40 years. Both through his private
practice and as firm’s Counsel, he has represented brokers and broker dealers at OTRs, Arbitrations, State
inquiries and FINRA disciplinary actions.
Mr. Fitzpatrick expertise spans virtually all core industry management functions including CCO, CEO,
CFO, Branch Manager, AML Officer and Head of Research. He holds a BA in Economics and a JD degree.
Bob holds FINRA Series 4, 7, 24, 27, 53, 55, 63, 65, 87 and 99. He is also admitted to the NY State bar.
Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry commented: “We are very pleased that Robert
Fitzpatrick has joined the Spartan team. Bob’s extensive knowledge, strong compliance skills, along with
proven industry leadership, position him as an ideal addition to our Firm, as we continue to evolve and
grow.”
About Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS): Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated
financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and
institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen
have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. Spartan Capital’s experienced investment
professionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enable
each client to meet their financial goals. Spartan Capital also offers advisory and insurance services through
its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management, LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services,
LLC.
