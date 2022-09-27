85% of FI Customers Opt Into Push Notifications According to Inaugural Larky Lowdown Report
Larky, a fintech provider proactively connecting financial institutions with their audience in the right place and at the right time, has launched The Larky Lowdown, a unique and original quarterly report providing powerful insights around the adoption, use and impact of push notification messaging specifically for the financial services industry.
This inaugural report focuses on the concept of push notification utilization in banking and shares insights into the adoption of push in the banking lives of FI customers. Findings in this report include:
• Overall, 85 percent of account holders opt-in to receiving push notifications from their financial institutions;
• Adoption continues to rise when meaningful and useful messages are sent at an appropriate cadence; and,
• When a pre-rollout campaign aimed at boosting adoption is performed, adoption rates rise.
“Innovative financial institutions are quickly realizing that their account holders expect timely communications, including push notifications, to provide helpful information at the right time and place,” said Kurt Schaldenbrand, VP of Product at Larky. “As a leader in this space, Larky is in the unique position to analyze our own data to provide insights and trends to help financial institutions succeed in this communication channel. We're excited to share this information via The Larky Lowdown. One such trend we’ve found is that when FIs leverage the platform responsibly and send curated, meaningful alerts, account holders do not abandon the platform. Instead, the rate of adoption grows over time – which creates a real and meaningful opportunity for engagement by FIs."
Each report of the Larky Lowdown will focus on a particular area of push notification usage among both bank and credit union FI’s. The report is freely available for download from the Larky website.
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders.
