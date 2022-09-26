Calvet lifted the French audience from their seats, Lacko fought for the podium
Téo Calvet took a victory in the seventh event of the Goodyear FIA European Truck Racing Championship on his home circuit in Le Mans.TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The twenty-one-year-old driver thus scored his first win in front of the home audience in the championship and continues to reign supreme in the Promoters Cup. Adam Lacko didn't have a very fortunate weekend and for third place he is currently 32 points behind Sascha Lenz. The season of Goodyear FIA ETRC will culminate in a week at Jarama.
On Saturday, Adam Lacko took fourth place in timed practice and finished fifth in the main race after head-to-head battles. His rivals didn't give him anything easily, even at the start of the second race on Saturday, in which he defended his position, but had to conquer it back. "We had more to show in both runs, but there was always something missing. Two fifth places mean fifty-five," Adam Lacko joked about his starting number in the early hours of Saturday evening.
In Sunday's qualifying, the Czech driver finished sixth, but in the race he managed to get to the fourth place. He then finished sixth in the handicap race after another contact run for points. "The chassis worked for us, but unfortunately we lacked the power everywhere. Even the fights on the track did not work in my favor. For example, Anderson shortened the track when overtaking and was supposed to let me go, and that didn't happen. It wasn't quite our weekend, but we keep our heads up and we're going to fight in Jarama," added Lacko.
Téo Calvet took sixth position in Saturday's qualifying and finished seventh in the race. But that guaranteed him a start in the second race on Saturday from the front row. The young Frenchman took advantage of this and in front of the packed stands and the eyes of the home fans drove to the first victory of the year in the absolute classification of European trucks. "I am full of emotions. Seeing so many cheering fans, lit pyrotechnics and the smiles of everyone around me is simply a great feeling," Teó Calvet expressed his winner feelings immediately after reaching the finish line.
On Sunday, Calvet was lucky with sevens, both in qualifying and in the first race. Of course, he wanted to follow up on Saturday's victory. However, Shane Brereton got in his way, so Téo took a great second place. "I think it was a really amazing weekend. There were many fans in the stands and, of course, a home race for me, and on top of that, the first win of the year. What more could one wish for. We gained valuable points for the Promoters Cup, which is really important for us. I want to thank the whole team, but also my family and partners," added the leader of the Promoters Cup standings.
"The Le Mans race was important for Buggyra from the point of view of our French academy. Looking at it from that angle, it wasn't just a home run for Téo, but for the whole team. Téo holds his lead in the Promoters Cup and Adam can still fight for a podium finish in the final standings of the drivers' championship at Jarama. The cards are still not dealt and we will fight until the last meters," Buggyra manager Fabien Calvet evaluated the seventh race at Le Mans.
The last – eighth event of the Goodyear European truck championship will take place on the first weekend of October in Jarama, Spain.
