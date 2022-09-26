Wisecars celebrates 7th anniversary with a travel story contest
EINPresswire.com/ -- The car rental comparison site Wisecars is celebrating its 7th anniversary since its launch in 2015. The company has already served more than half a million global customers working with most major car rental brands. Wisecars has become the favorite site for many travelers due to the cheap deals and good customer service.
Wisecars is running a travel story contest "Share your travel story" at https://wisecars.blog/ to celebrate its birthday. Travelers can submit their stories and the prizes for the best stories include 600 USD worth of Flightgift gift card and 100USD Wisecars rental credit for the winner, 75 USD worth of Wisecars rental credit for the second place and 50 USD worth of Wisecars rental credit for the third place.
“We went from a small business to a global success serving thousands of customers worldwide. We want to thank everyone who has joined the journey”- Felicity Travaini, the co-founder and CEO of Wisecars. “Our most important asset after our customers is our team whose hard work and dedication have brought Wisecars to where we are today. I want to thank all of my colleagues. We’re glad to be celebrating another fantastic year together.”
The Wisecars team’s focus for the following years will be improving customer experience further, finding partners from new countries and building direct relationships with new and existing customers.
Wisecars milestones:
Wisecars’ site is live in 9 languages.
Wisecars works with most major car rental companies and brands.
Wisecars has partnered with Kayak, Skyscanner, AutoRentals and Car Rental Gateway and most major car rental brands including Avis, Budget, Sixt, Enterprise and many others.
Wisecars is 7 out of 25 best companies in the category Car Rental Agency on Trustpilot.
Wisecars is considered one of the top 100 car rental related websites by Similarweb.
Rachel Lee
Rachel Lee
