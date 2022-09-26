Submit Release
Hiker Assisted Off Cardigan Mountain

CONTACT:
Sgt. Heidi Murphy
603-744-5470
September 26, 2022

Orange, NH – On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at approximately 10:25 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker who was suffering from a medical incident. The hiker, a male, age 62, had been hiking approximately 5 minutes up the West Ridge Trail on Mt. Cardigan when he collapsed on the trail. Hikers were able to provide medical assistance until responders arrived on scene. The Canaan Fire/Rescue, Lebanon Fire Department, Enfield Fire Department, Grafton Fire Department, along with a Conservation Officer all responded to assist.

The hiker was brought to Dartmouth Medical by Canaan Rescue Ambulance for further treatment. There is no update on the hiker’s condition at this time.

