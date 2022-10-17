Calls not answered, complex recorded messages, and annoying ‘on hold’ music, are top customer phone gripes
EINPresswire.com/ -- A survey shows that companies still aren’t answering their phones, messages aren’t being passed on, phone numbers aren’t being listed on websites, and annoying ‘on hold’ music continues to drive people round the bend.
The survey*, conducted among consumers across the US, by global communications company Moneypenny, showed that the top gripe from consumers trying to call businesses, was phone calls not being answered (45%), followed by complex call attendant messages (33%).
Further phone annoyances revealed by the survey were:
Having to leave a voicemail 29%
Annoying hold music 28%
Being told to check the website 28%
Feeling rushed and not listened to 24%
Background call centre noise 18%
The degree of irritation experienced by the caller seems to increase with age, as the survey showed that calls not being answered, is the most annoying factor for older people: more than 51% of all over 56 years reported this, compared with 36% of 16-24s. Older people are also most irritated by annoying hold music – reported by 36% of over 66 year olds, compared with 23% of 41-56 year olds and only 25% of 16-24 year olds.
Another huge bugbear revealed by the survey is that 89% of those surveyed said they get frustrated when businesses don’t include a phone number on their website.
However, despite consumer irritation with company calling experience, the phone is still king when it comes to the preferred method of communicating with a business, voted for by 41% of those surveyed.
While the phone remains the most popular communication method, the survey showed the number of calls to companies is declining, but the calls themselves are lasting longer. Almost 29% of those surveyed said they are making fewer calls to businesses than they did three years ago, yet 46% said their calls are lasting longer.
Businesses ignore the importance of good call handling at their peril, as the survey suggests consumers call up when it’s really important:
44% if it was an urgent matter
33% if it was a complicated matter
24% if short on time
20% if it was sensitive
Perhaps not surprisingly, older people are more likely to call a company than younger: 57% of over 66 year olds and 50% of Baby Boomers (57-66 years), compared to 27% of 16-24 year olds and 29% of 25-40 year olds.
In contrast, Younger people are more likely to use social media to contact a company: 17% of 16-24s compared to 1% of 57-66 year olds.
The power of a phone call in delivering excellent customer service is also shown in the fact that 82% of those surveyed said a great call experience is a differentiator for a company.
Similarly, a bad call experience could have repercussions on customer loyalty:
42% would call again and ask to speak to someone else
36% would take their business elsewhere (customer care really does matter)
33% would complain to the business
32% would spread the word to friends and family
25% would write a negative review
Eric Schurke Moneypenny CEO North America commented: “The results of our survey demonstrate the enduring popularity of the phone, despite the plethora of communication channels now available to us. Customers use the phone when they have an urgent or sensitive issue to discuss, so companies cannot afford to provide a poor call experience, or business will be taken elsewhere. By mastering the art of call handling, businesses can keep their customers happy and loyal and boost the bottom-line in the process.”
*Moneypenny survey conducted by Censuswide among 1,053 US consumers, from 27 May to 6 June 2022.
Moneypenny is a leading provider of phone answering, live chat and customer contact solutions working with businesses of all shapes and sizes. Moneypenny offers a personalized service acting as part of your extended team exactly as they would if they were based in an office.
Moneypenny has over 1,200 employees globally. The company handles over 20 million calls and live chats for 21,000 businesses. Moneypenny is proud to have been part of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ seven times and to be recognised as a Great Place To Work (GPTW)
Moneypenny Group includes award-winning companies, VoiceNation, NinjaNumber and Alphapage
