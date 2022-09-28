Kleinschmidt Files Unprecedented Number of FERC Final License Applications Over Past 12 Months
Their talent and experience helped achieve this monumental accomplishment for our clients and stakeholders.”PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is proud to announce filing an unprecedented 28 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Final License Applications over the past 12 months.
Applications developed with our clients and filed by Kleinschmidt represent 275MW in the generation of just over 600MW of authorized capacity for the entire group of expiring hydropower licenses for which applications were due during this period. This total is approximately 40% of the total projects with final applications due and spans project locations across the United States from Maine to Alabama to Alaska.
“Kleinschmidt is fortunate to have been a part of these relicensing projects, working for exceptional clients and dedicated stakeholders across the country”, says Andy Qua, Senior Regulatory Advisor and Principal Consultant with Kleinschmidt, “My entire career I have heard stories from peers and mentors about the tremendous amount of relicensing’s for “Class of ‘93” and have a much greater appreciation for their efforts at that time. I am also extremely thankful that there is no longer a requirement to send FERC an original and eight copies!”
“I am very proud of our relicensing teams,” says Kelly Larimer, Chief Technical Officer with Kleinschmidt, “Their talent and experience helped achieve this monumental accomplishment for our clients and stakeholders.”
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
Kleinschmidt Overview