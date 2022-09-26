Jobberman Marks 10 years of Operations in Ghana

Jobberman at 10

DZORWULU, GREATER ACCRA, GHANA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading recruitment and human resource company in Ghana, Jobberman Ghana, is set to mark 10 years of its operations in Ghana with the theme, 10 years of supporting businesses' growth with excellent human resources”.

With a database of over 800,000 job seekers, Jobberman for the past 10 years has connected over 180,162 qualified candidates to employers in Ghana.

Speaking to the CEO, Hilda Nimo - Tieku, she expressed utmost joy as the company marks a decade of success in the recruitment space in Ghana. She announced that the company is offering a 10% discount on all its recruitment & hr solutions for employers and a 10 Free professional CV rewrite for job seekers from 20th to 30th September.

“For the past 10 years, Jobberman has literally changed the lives of over 800,000 job seekers in Ghana by connecting and placing them in their dream jobs. As a business, we have impacted an average of 25, 390 businesses, including government agencies, non-governmental agencies, and the formal and the informal sector in Ghana by offering recruitment solutions that allow them to hire the best and brightest talents to grow their business”, Hilda highlighted.

Hilda used the opportunity to express her profound gratitude to all clients of Jobberman for believing in the brand and patronizing its recruitment and HR solutions for the past 10 years.

“As we commemorate this August day of our 10th, on behalf of the Jobberman Ghana team, I say THANK YOU to all our clients trusting us with your recruitment and needs, and also to our partners, thank you for believing in our brand.

The Jobberman brand has come this far through the collaborative efforts of both past and present employees.

Especially to the present employees, a hearty appreciation to you all”, she added.

About Jobberman

Jobberman Ghana was established in Ghana in 2012 and wants to transform productivity in West Africa. We use a bespoke mix of human and automated solutions to match employers with the best candidates, so they can hire the right fit, faster. We are there for our users, every step of the way. Jobberman Ghana is currently a part of the African Talent Company (TATC).