Empowering Embedded Systems Engineers across Africa with 21st century tools

Announcing the pilot of the Arm (E3)NGAGE Embedded Learning Challenge for student engineers across Africa

By participating, you will join an elite group of individuals who will be honing their skills in Tiny Machine Learning (Machine Learning for embedded systems).” — Robert Thas John - Arm Innovator

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the network of Arm Ecosystem labs across Africa, the maiden edition of the Embedded Learning Challenge was recently announced by the Cortex Hub. In alignment with the vision for (E3)NGAGE in Emerging Markets, the lab model and corresponding Learning Challenges within targeted ecosystems primarily focuses on increasing the awareness, capacity and prominence of Arm’s technologies.

The (E3)NGAGE Embedded Learning Challenge will train a new generation of African embedded systems engineers, accelerate ecosystem awareness of Arm based MCUs and encourage the development of local Arm based solutions.

This Challenge is aimed at African learners who have been historically underrepresented in STEM. It is designed to bring more learners across the continent into embedded systems and Tiny Machine Learning (TinyML) fields.

A completely free program for all successful applicants, the Challenge will convene unique groups of Embedded Systems Engineers from leading technology ecosystems and communities. Successful applicants will apply knowledge as individuals and showcase their solutions as a group within their local ecosystems.

While on their Learning Journey, participants will also receive free access to Mentors as well as the best Arm ecosystem platforms for technical support.

How the Challenge Works:

- Members of the cohort will get access to industry oriented self-paced learning curriculum from Arm Education. They can choose from the TinyML specialization, the Build Your First IoT Application, or the Embedded Systems Essentials.

- Successful candidates will also get access to Arm Virtual Hardware (AVH) and a variety of Arm based microcontrollers that will provide them with hands on experience and practical experimentation.

- The Learning Challenge communities will also enjoy global recognition, as we drive ecosystem amplification of their work throughout their journey.

- Learners will gain visibility as they share their experiences on social media with a community of like-minded enthusiasts. In addition, they may also be exposed to training, certification and internship opportunities within the Arm ecosystem.

A Virtual Learning Experience:

- The Embedded Learning Challenge will be 100% virtual for all participants. Learners will be required to have a secure personal computer and internet

access.

- All learners will have access to Arm Virtual Hardware via Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Oracle Cloud.

- With regards to the logistics and delivery of physical boards, participants will provide a valid mailing address for shipment or receive their boards from any

of our regional Challenge Ambassadors.

Who is the Challenge For?

- The Learning Challenge is for any African student engineer that is interested in learning how to program and build embedded systems using Arm tools.

By the end of the Challenge, learners would have learned what it takes to build IoT and embedded systems applications across a variety of selected Arm tools.

Program participants that enrol for the TinyML specialization, will gain additional experience in training Machine Learning (ML) models and deploying those models to microcontrollers.

Application and Registration:

- The call for applications for the 2022 /23 Embedded Learning Challenge is now open. Interested applicants can apply here: https://bit.ly/3RJ2VfG and join our social media communities here: https://bit.ly/3aREQ5z as well.

About Cortex Hub:

The Cortex Hub is a non-profit technology incubator that is focused on supporting technology development in the Eastern Cape region of South Africa. The Hub has been a center for innovative startups since 2014, supporting startups with technology resources and catalyzing the creation of market-ready solutions with social impact. We have successfully incubated and accelerated multiple startups over the years, and we believe that entrepreneurship and skill development are the core pillars of economic growth. The Hub currently has several internal labs that satisfy a variety of ecosystem innovation and testing needs, including our Bare Metal Lab, Robotics Lab, Electronics Hardware Lab, and Automotive Ethernet Lab.