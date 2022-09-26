Mass Notification Systems Market Share, Industry Size, Top Companies Analysis, Growth Rate (20.6%), Report 2022-2027

Mass Notification Systems Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mass Notification Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022- 2027,” the global mass notification systems market size reached US$ 10.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% during 2022-2027. The mass notification systems refer to technological platforms for private and public organizations to broadcast one-way communications to the masses. In terms of the solutions, they can be categorized into several types, including in-building solutions, wide-area solutions, distributed recipient solutions, etc. These mass notification systems have a database of names, phone numbers, delivery details, and email addresses through which the notifications and messages are conveyed in both emergency and non-emergency situations. Consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous sectors, such as commercial, industrial, energy and utilities, education, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, defense and military, government, etc.

Key Players Included in Global Mass Notification Systems Market Report:

• Alertus

• Airbus DS Communications

• Blackboard

• Desktop Alert

• Eaton Corporation

• Everbridge

• Honeywell

• IBM Corporation

• Motorola Solutions

• Omnilert LLC

• OnSolve LLC

• Rave Mobile Safety

• Siemens

• Singlewire Software

• xMatters

Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of Internet Protocol (IP) based notification devices across the globe is primarily driving the mass notification systems market. Besides this, the shifting preferences toward state-of-the-art security systems to ensure public safety is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the expanding educational segment and the elevating requirement for an effective platform to streamline institutional operations and facilitate real-time communication with teachers and students through announcements are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising occurrence of industrial hazards across both the developed and developing countries and the launch of a favorable initiative by the government bodies aimed at managing emergency situations are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of urbanization, inflating investments in infrastructural upgradation, and the escalating utilization of the internet of things (IoT), data analytics, and cloud computing are expected to propel the mass notification systems market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Solution:

• In-Building Solutions

• Wide-Area Solutions

• Distributed Recipient Solutions

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

Breakup by Application:

• Integrated Public Alert & Warning

• Emergency Communication

• Disaster Recovery

• Others

Breakup by Vertical:

• Commercial and Industrial

• Energy and Utilities

• Education

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Transportation and Logistics

• Defense and Military

• Government

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

