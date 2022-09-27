Capital Numbers Honored with the Eastern India Best Employer Brand Awards 2022
EILM and Times Ascent awarded Capital Numbers the "Best Employer Brand Award 2022" for its innovative activities for employee welfare and new-age HR policies.
As a company, we take the welfare and development of our employees seriously, who are our most valuable assets, at all levels of our workforce.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers has been bestowed with the "Best Employer Brand Award 2022" at the 5th edition of "The Eastern India Best Employer Brand Awards 2022" in Kolkata.
Presented by the EILM & Times Ascent, these prestigious awards recognize the leading organizations with distinguished and outstanding talents and HR practices. This year, winning for the second consecutive year, Capital Numbers is honored and proud. It is a confirmation of how the company managed to focus on its work and goals.
Capital Numbers is delighted to have the award as it signifies its unwavering dedication to achieving excellence in the management and development of Human Resources by boosting employee engagement, enhancing workflow continuously, concentrating on learning and development, providing opportunities for career advancement, and promoting employee welfare.
It is an outcome of CN's employee-focused approach, which serves as the guiding force behind the full spectrum of HR policies, thus building an encouraging and engaging progressive work culture. Besides, the achievement is a direct consequence of Capital Numbers' commitment and efforts toward building an excellent work-from-home infrastructure by making the best use of digital technology and governance.
"As a company, we take the welfare and development of our employees seriously, who are our most valuable assets, at all levels of our workforce that supports the national agenda of progress and prosperity. This award acknowledges our leadership, health and safety standards, and employee welfare which are integral to our corporate culture. Industry benchmarks and accolades like these serve as a testament to our efforts and strategic initiatives," said Mr. Mukul Gupta, the CEO of Capital Numbers.
The company continually redefines and revisualizes its policies, strengthens its people practices, and assesses the HR procedures and policies to ensure that employee engagement levels in the organization are consistently strong, thereby enabling increased commitment and engagement of its workforce.
Striking the right balance between serving its customers and ensuring the welfare of its employees, Capital Numbers has earned its name as an organization that exhibits the highest levels of corporate excellence and ethical business practices. Being an employee-centric company, the company looks forward to achieving more such awards in the coming years.
