Automotive Aluminum Market Report to 2027: A $43+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

the global automotive aluminum market to reach US$ 43.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.82% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Aluminum Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global automotive aluminum market reached a value of US$ 25.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.82% during 2022-2027.

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

The body, wheels, frame, fuel systems, heat shields, engine pistons, radiators, and other components of a car are all made of automotive aluminium. In terms of product shape, it may be divided into a number of categories, including die-casting, permanent mould casting, sand casting, aluminium plate, aluminium sheet, etc. Automotive aluminium metal is highly lightweight and offers better cost-effectiveness, stability, and durability. It enables quicker vehicle acceleration and can absorb more stress in the event of an accident. As a result, large commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and passenger automobiles are only a few of the divisions of the worldwide automobile industry that heavily utilise automotive aluminium (HCV).

Market Trends

The market for automotive aluminium is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for automobiles in the Asia-Pacific, North American, and European areas. Additionally, the growing demand in the automotive industry for variations with improved qualities, such as recyclability, high strength, corrosion resistance, etc., is boosting market expansion. Another key growth-inducing aspect is the increasing use of aluminium combined with silicon, copper, and manganese to create lightweight automotive components. Other factors that are anticipated to support the automotive aluminium market in the years to come include the introduction of numerous policies by the government bodies intended to encourage the production of vehicles that lower greenhouse gas emissions and the development of extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product form, vehicle type, application and region.

Breakup by Product Form:

Cast Aluminum

Die Casting

Permanent Mold Casting

Sand Casting

Rolled Aluminum

Aluminum Plate

Aluminum Sheet

Aluminum Foil

Extruded Aluminum

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Breakup by Application:

Powertrain

Pistons

Engine Blocks

Fuel Systems

Heat Shields

Heat Exchangers

Chassis & Suspension

Suspension Parts

Wheels

Steering System

Brake Systems

Car Body

Body Structure

Roof and Trim

Car Interiors

Hang-On Parts

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

