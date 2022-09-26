Global Industrial Flooring Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Industrial Flooring Market Report by TBRC covers the industrial flooring market drivers and restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial flooring market size is expected to grow from $6.26 billion in 2021 to $6.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The industrial flooring global market size is expected to grow to $9.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The increasing demand from the food and beverage sectors is expected to propel the growth of the industrial flooring global market going forward.

The industrial flooring market consists of sales of industrial flooring materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide durability and resistance to abrasion, heavy traffic, and heavy loads to the surface. Industrial flooring refers to a process that provides the foundation for floor surfaces by permanently covering the floor using various materials. Industrial flooring offers a variety of designs, textures, and colors to the floor.

Global Industrial Flooring Market Trends

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the industrial flooring market. Major companies operating in the industrial flooring global market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Industrial Flooring Market Segments

The global industrial flooring market is segmented:

By Material Type: Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Others

By Thickness: Light Duty, Medium Duty, Heavy Duty

By End-User Industry: Food and Beverage, Chemical, Transportation and Aviation, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The industrial flooring global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Cornerstone Flooring, Fosroc Inc., Sika AG, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Master Builder Solutions Group, Summit Industrial Flooring, Premier Industrial Flooring, Armstrong, and RCR Industrial Flooring.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

