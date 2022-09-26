Northern Nevada's First Alien Life Form Labs Reports Positive Results from Turbo Graphics Card Add-on
for Data Processing & Representation of InterWorld RF Energy Collected from Sunlight
We are now able to deliver better processing performance for a phenomenal representation of this rare and dynamic”RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research staff for Northern Nevada's F.A.L.F. Labs moved forward with the addition of an industry leading turbo graphics card add-on to respond to the primary problems of low resolution and random noise when processing InterWorld data collected from sunlight. There was a considerable increase in color representation, contrast, and digital vibrance which improved the lab instruments' ability to distinguish between valuable data and random noise. In addition, the graphics card shading software feature enabled lab staff to document new InterWorld geometries and textures. Graphics card shading software features are well known for industry leading processing of data collected from physical materials and phenomenon that interact with sunlight. The upgrade to a higher transistor turbo graphics card also significantly increased resolution seen in the lab results.
— Joe Reyes
"We are now able to deliver better processing performance for a phenomenal representation of this rare and dynamic data. I would never go back to displaying collected data from sunlight without a graphics card add-on. The new graphics card with processing software add-on represents more of the collected data and better than our older standalone lab computers," said Joe Reyes, lab staff at Northern Nevada's First Alien Life Form Labs.
About the Trial:
Data was collected to generate images using lab computers without turbo graphics cards. These results were compared to images generated using the same lab computers with turbo graphics card add-ons installed. Three different and independent experiments were conducted using this "before and after installation" strategy to confirm the documented results. All software features were kept constant during the data collection and data processing phases of the trial.
Northern Nevada's First Alien Life Form Labs previews lab abstracts, lab photos, and exclusive exoplanetary RF data on their website at https://firstalienlifeformlabs.com
Joe Reyes
Northern Nevada's First Alien Life Form Labs
