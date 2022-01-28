Northern Nevada's First Alien Life Form Labs Report Research Results
On New Sample of Alien Microtechnology & MicroengineeringRENO, NV, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reno, NV- January 27, 2022 - The labs' exclusive sample of Alien microtechnology was successfully photographed during their recently completed year long study using selective wavelength custom lab imagers. Multiwavelength light sources for photographic applications worked best. Single wavelength light sources, such as lasers, result in incomplete imaging of the sample. The selective wavelength lab imagers are fitted with 1 billion color processing computers while optical filters from the major manufacturers are used for studying the reflective characteristics of the tech sample to select the best wavelengths of light for the collection of lab quality photographs.
The Alien tech sample is ultra thin sensor microtechnology which charges on contact with sunlight. “What we have is something new. This sample will lead the next generation of evidence concerning other world technologies. We are very happy to have been selected to photograph something like this and given the opportunity to move forward with our work", lab technician- Joe Reyes. Additional lab results include the first photographs of their microengineering, microarchitecture, and blueprint nanostructure enclosure to give technologists their first look at the complexity of exoplanetary microtechnology.
About Northern Nevada's First Alien Life Form Labs
The facility delivers results using a robust portfolio of experiments to meet the standards and demands of research organizations around the world. The presentability of the exclusive sample to the tech industry is maintained by using only the finest instrumentation and lab softwares. Over ten years experience with this never before seen technology has been logged. Northern Nevada's First Alien Life Form Labs previews lab abstracts and lab photos on their website at http://firstalienlifeformlabs.com
