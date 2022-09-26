6clicks announces $10 Million capital raise led by Centerstone Capital
Anthony Stevens, CEO & Founder of 6clicks - market leading GRC software for businesses, advisors, MSPs and VARs
6clicks: on a mission to protect consumers by providing a platform that helps businesses and advisors demonstrate compliance, improve cybersecurity and reimagine risk.
Next-generation, AI-powered GRC platform for businesses and advisors secures Series A financing to invest in technology and its worldwide partner ecosystem
6clicks is excited to announce its $10 million Series A financing led by Centerstone Capital. The new capital will be deployed to accelerate growth through investments in the company's next-gen GRC Cyber platform, its worldwide customer base, partner network, content and third-party apps. 6clicks has seen amazing growth over the last year, quadrupling to over 3,000 users and 80 partners.
Powered by AI capabilities and advanced reporting, 6clicks has revolutionized how organizations manage their governance, risk and compliance framework, obligations and processes. Their unique technology and architecture have proven disruptive to legacy incumbents, providing an opportunity for businesses of all sizes grappling with clunky systems or spreadsheets, a cost-effective and easy way to automate their GRC functions, eliminating time-consuming and manual processes.
The driving force behind 6clicks' success is its unlimited user licensing model, integrated content, AI engine, and powerful reporting capabilities. Combined with the capability to support the entire life cycle of governance, risk and compliance activities for both businesses and advisors, makes 6clicks the go-to GRC platform.
In an industry first, 6clicks can be deployed for use within organizations in hours rather than months or years - a stark contrast to competitors. Furthermore, the 6clicks Hub & Spoke architecture means companies can deploy GRC capability for distributed teams, business functions or operating entities in minutes, making it extremely easy and cost-effective for multi-entity organizations.
With the 6clicks Hub & Spoke architecture, advisors and MSPs can streamline their service delivery and provide a turn-key GRC platform for their clients. This can all be delivered in a fraction of the time compared to the conventional approach of using spreadsheets or single-point solutions.
"Risk management is obviously critical for businesses, and the complexity and burden of compliance mean companies need software that's easy to use," said Ant Stevens, founder and CEO at 6clicks. "It's such an exciting time. Our business has quadrupled in the last year, and there are millions of businesses and advisors we can support with our next-generation GRC platform."
John Meacock, former Deloitte Global Chief Strategy Officer and Global Deputy Chair, co-founded Centerstone Capital – a specialist venture capital firm focused on technology-enabled businesses transforming the professional services industry. "We are excited to lead the Series A round, and to support 6clicks as it continues to scale rapidly across global markets," said John Meacock. Luc Maasdorp, co-founder and Managing Partner at Centerstone Capital, added, "Professional services firms are increasingly looking to differentiate their offerings through the use of tech, and in that light, we believe 6clicks is uniquely positioned to transform the way GRC services are delivered.”
John Meacock will also be joining the 6clicks board of directors to support the company’s growth and engagement with global advisory firms.
6clicks’ growth over the last year spans many verticals. It includes an impressive list of global customers and partners. They have also recently signed with Synnex to distribute 6clicks globally through their network of advisors, MSPs and resellers.
6clicks raises $10M Series A