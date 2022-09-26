Transforming the Power and Reach of E-Commerce
Marisa Kenson, the Chief Visionary and Founder of CBS, adds Tom Fisher to the CBS Advisory Board
I wish to acknowledge with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creator Business Solutions Inc. (CBS) continues to transform the business of e-commerce, blending high-touch personal service with the power and scale of cloud technology.
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD ( https://walterschindler.com/ ), as Chairman of the CBS Advisory Board, thereby continues his pioneering work in Transformation (https://transformationholdings.com ) to pursue profitable sustainable strategies.
Tom Fisher has been appointed the Director of CBS Technologies and he has expanded his Advisory Board role at Transformation LLC to grow into the game-changing Advisory Board role at CBS.
Tom Fisher has an accomplished international track record of developing, implementing and delivering high-tech solutions across Cloud, Digital, eCommerce, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and other major sectors. His track record demonstrates extraordinary business development ability, including strategy, daily operations, business growth and profitability. He is a proven business development leader with creative, industry-leading vision to identify strategic partners, lead investments, design and implement products and services, as well as create new ventures for national and international markets.
A few notable positions confirm Tom’s legendary role as the “Godfather” of cloud computing:
eBay Acting Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Oracle Senior Vice President & Global Commercial Cloud Services CIO
Qualcomm Vice President
Gateway Chief Architect, Vice President, Global Architecture, Security and Vendor Management
MapR Technologies CTO & Executive Vice President, Forbes Technology Council
Dr. Schindler (https://walterschindler.com/) has been recognized as “Game Changer of the Year” by the London online magazine Lawyers International for the Legal 100 - 2020 awards. In addition, Dr. Schindler has received similar recognition by ACQ5 Magazine and Finance Monthly Magazine. The Lawyers International Legal 100 - 2020 Awards are given to 100 leading firms and individuals within their area of specialization, typically after review of over 100,000 submissions of third-party nominations from the global legal profession. Dr. Schindler has been honored as “Game Changer of the Year” for the last 8 consecutive years.
Dr. Schindler added with emphasis: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace.” She then stated her generous words ‘to encourage you’ when I asked her why she organized the event. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her special guest.
Selfless devotion to the future of a better world is the essence of nobility.
Walter Leo Schindler
Transformation LLC
+ +1 (949) 923-1629
wschindler@transformationholdings.com
Visit us on social media:
Walter Leo Schindler
Transformation LLC
+1 949-923-1629
wschindler@transformationholdings.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other