PRESS RELEASE: Handover Ceremony of The Project for Construction of Hall of Vaimauga College Under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP) – 26th September, 2022.

SAMOA, September 26 - The Government of Japan continues to provide development assistance which benefits villages, schools, hospitals, and NGOs across Samoa.

Vaimauga College celebrated the handing-over of a new hall earlier today (26 September) held at the school compound.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. SENTA Keisuke represented his government at the handover ceremony attended by the Member of the Council of Deputies, Hon. Tapusatele Le Mamea Tuiletufuga Ropati Mualia and Masiofo Maiava Elisa Mualia, Hon. Acting Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio, representatives of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture and distinguished guests.

Japan’s assistance was formalized in March, with a grant amount of USD295,229 (approximately SAT747,600) provided under its Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) to fund the project construction of a single-storey school hall building with toilet and shower facilities.

As noted in many other schools the importance of having a school hall, the School Committee sought for Japan’s assistance with the aim of providing safe and proper educational facilities for use by students of Vaimauga College. It has been 60 years since the school operated without a school hall.

It is anticipated that the project will empower the school with the best of resources to achieve academic excellence and will greatly assist in accommodating the school activities.

Support towards education has always been placed highly on Japan’s priority list as we believe that education plays an important role in developing a child’s capability and also a nation’s capacity.

Japan’s GGP was introduced in 1991 to respond directly to the basic human needs at the grass-roots level with 210 projects successfully completed .

