SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springday has been selected as an ABA100® Winner for HR Innovation in The Australian Business Awards 2022. The Australian Business Award for HR Innovation [HRI] recognises products and services that provide innovative solutions for business and market needs in the fields of human resource management and recruitment.

Springday is a wellbeing partner for HR managers and leaders, working to help organisations support, inspire and educate their employees to take action towards becoming happier and healthier. This is delivered through a white labelled SaaS platform and a holistic wellbeing strategy. As an innovative corporate wellbeing solution that helps organisations measure and provide data driven solutions for optimising the wellbeing of their employees. This can lead to increased productivity, reduced absenteeism and higher employee engagement.

The Springday HBAW (Happy Body at Work) program has rolled out to over 18,000 employees including companies such as the ASX, Optus, University of Sydney, Ashurst, Minter Ellison, BOSTES, Crimtrac, and Sydney Trains and many more. The Movement Challenge has been utilised by Australia Post, PWC, State govt departments in NSW and Vic, RACV, Mackay Regional Council

The Springday platform is fully customisable, so organisations are able to integrate their existing services such as Employee Assistance Programs (as well as organisation specific messaging, flu vaccine programs and more. It can also completely replace existing staff intranet portals, and information on these portals can be integrated into Springday to create one cohesive platform for all employee needs.

Springday was created after recognising the need for a more comprehensive ‘whole being’ approach to wellbeing. Where many organisations in the wellbeing space cover just mental wellbeing or physical health, Springday is the most inclusive in the market, focusing on five key pillars of wellbeing – social, physical, career, financial and emotional.

Managing Director and CEO of Springday & mPort Dipra Ray said "Both businesses sit at the forefront of technology and wellbeing, and build clever ecosystems that measure, inform and improve people’s wellbeing". Dipra has a background in Investment Banking. He is also the co-founder & Chair of SavY (a not for profit focused on the financial wellbeing of young New Zealanders) and on the board for NexPay, which he cofounded in 2012. He strongly believes that workplaces have a role to play in helping their employees become happier and healthier, in turn creating thriving businesses.

More than just a wellbeing platform, Springday becomes an organisational wellbeing partner, assessing the company needs and evaluating employee wellbeing and engagement to develop a tailored, holistic wellbeing strategy for their workforce. Springday empowers organisations to understand and improve employee wellbeing through a data driven digital platform and a tailored strategy with expert curated local content across all pillars of wellbeing social, emotional, career, financial and physical. They deliver validated engagement solutions that create a thriving workforce and a visible culture of care, innovating the HR space for all leaders.