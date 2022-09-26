Florida Anti-Sex Trafficking Fundraiser will “Light the Path” to Help “Survivors” Oct. 20

"Light the Path" Fundraiser Seeks Sponsors for Fundraiser to combat sex trafficking of American girls and boys.

Sex trafficking is a monstrous issue as two million children are sold each year. A Florida fundraiser by Selah Freedom hopes to raise awareness and funds

Trafficking happens in every city in America and especially in Florida. Recognizing the signs of trafficking, being aware of it and calling the Human Trafficking Hotline can save someone’s life,” — Marko Radisic

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Florida where sex trafficking ranks # 3 nationally, Sarasota-based Selah Freedom has been leading the way in the state’s fight against this heinous pandemic. For more than 12 years, support from philanthropists and donors have enabled Selah Freedom to provide ongoing services for hundreds of young people who are now “survivors”. Selah is truly “Lighting the Path” for all at risk and in need of rescue. Light the Path is this year’s theme for Selah Freedom’s biggest annual fundraising event. After three years in hiatus due to COVID, Selah is proud to announce their event will take place at Sarasota’s newest restaurant, Flirt Sushi Lounge on October 20th, 2022 at 7pm. The event will feature a live auction, which includes a full weekend “Race Experience” at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix 2023, a chance of a lifetime for 2 lucky ticket holders to enjoy a track walk, full access to paddock and other great amenities – a true VIP experience.Marko Radisic, Flirt’s owner, is a long-time industry restaurateur, record breaking race-car driver and longtime champion supporter of Selah Freedom’s mission. Radisic is very serious about Selah's focus on ending sex trafficking and bringing freedom to the exploited.In fact, he’s so serious that Flirt’s staff and management members have been trained by Selah Freedom’s Awareness Team, and he’s made meaningful changes to his actual restaurant as well.“Trafficking happens in every city in America and especially in Florida. Recognizing the signs of trafficking, being aware of it and calling the Human Trafficking Hotline can save someone’s life,” says Marko Radisic.Traffickers keep a close eye on their victims. Sometimes, that means a bathroom is the only way women can get a minute of privacy. Flirt recognizes this and displays Outreach signs in their bathrooms for victims to know how to get help. Radisic is hoping other restaurants will follow in this practice, recognizing that Florida is a hot spot for trafficking.The Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888, and Selah Freedom’s intake # is 1-888-8-FREE-ME.Selah Freedom asks that the public support this fundraiser by becoming a sponsor of the event (businesses, especially!) or sign up to attend the lively event on October 20. For more information, visit: https://support.selahfreedom.com/event/light-the-path/e408569 MEDIA CONTACTAndrea Martone for Selah Freedom(917) 929 0527Andrea@SelahFreedom.com

