Convenient Walk-in Medical Center Now Open in Laurinburg

We selected this location because we knew Laurinburg residents haven’t had many healthcare options during evenings or weekends. Any parent will tell you - that's when convenient care is needed most.”LAURINBURG, NC, U.S., September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laurinburg residents will now have access to walk-in medical care 7 days a week with the opening of the Laurinburg Carolina QuickCare center. Located at 907 US-401, Suite 5 (across from Walmart, next to Zaxby’s and Petsense), the state-of-the-art urgent care center is open to patients of all ages 7 days a week beginning September 26th.
The walk-in healthcare facility will be open for extended hours to fit busy schedules:
• Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
• Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
— Walk-in Medical Care When & Where You Need it —
“We selected this location to continue our expansion in North Carolina because we knew that Laurinburg residents haven’t had many healthcare options during evening hours or over the weekend. Any parent will tell you - those are the exact times that convenient care is needed most,” observed Suzy Buck, Vice President of Marketing and Operations. “With the opening of our new Carolina QuickCare location near Walmart, we’re able to provide high-quality healthcare during convenient hours for Laurinburg residents.”
No appointment is ever necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but Laurinburg patients have the option to check in online and wait for their visit from the comfort of their home if that is preferred.
— Affordable Care & Convenient Services —
Carolina QuickCare accepts all major insurance and also offers $119 self-pay pricing. To help families manage the back-to-school and sports rush, the Laurinburg urgent care center is offering FREE Sports Physicals until the end of October. The walk-in medical center also provides the following services 7 days a week:
COVID testing & treatment • Stitches • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Headaches • Ear infections
Allergy care • Onsite lab & X-ray • $89 DOT Physicals • Cold & Flu care • Rashes • Insect bites • Wound care
Sprains & Strains • TB testing • Burns • STD testing & treatment • Occupational Medicine • and more
Residents are welcome to tour the new facility at 907 US-401, Suite 5, Laurinburg, NC 28352, during business hours. Learn more about the Laurinburg location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, and follow us on social at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareLaurinburg or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/. Go Scots!
