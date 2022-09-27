UCC Networks Government Solutions

ORANGE, CA, US, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, UCC Networks partners with top government-certified carriers to meet specific needs, ranging from hardware to software services. UCC Networks’ Government division, a US Federal Authorized Partner, focuses on supporting agencies with Cisco, Microsoft, FedRAMP solutions, Hardware, Professional Services, Unified Communications, and Contact Center Services.

Cisco TAA Compliant Hardware:

The Trade Agreement Act (TAA) is a federal government program requiring the manufacturing of hardware in the United States or any of the TAA designated countries listed. UCC Networks partners with Cisco to offer hardware including Cisco TAA Phones, Cisco Webex Devices, Cisco Catalysts, Switches, Wireless Access Points, and more.

FedRAMP Solutions:

Unifying communications is our goal, and as a leading multi-brand provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, we tailor our Government Solutions with FedRAMP clusters.

- Webex for Government: UCC Networks provides Webex for Government, which includes Calling, Messaging, and Meetings, for secure collaboration both internal and external.

- Zoom for Government: Simplify unified communications with Zoom for Government, a secure, scalable, and user-friendly collaboration, including Zoom Phone, Zoom Meetings, Zoom Webinar, Zoom Chat, and Zoom Rooms.

Microsoft Teams Direct Routing for GCC High:

UCC Networks provides cloud-based Teams voice in GCC High. We deliver GCC High with Conferencing and PSTN via Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, meeting the unique and evolving requirements of contractors holding or processing DoD controls unclassified information (CUI), Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), or subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

Government Professional Services:

To compliment UCC Networks Government solutions, we play a key role providing best practices with implementation, configuration, MACD support (Moves, Adds, Changes, Disconnects), for Unified Communications Solutions and Contact Center Solutions. Professional services include helping set up PBX solutions, IVR, ACD, policies, integrations, and other call center related technologies.

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing. Contact us for more information.