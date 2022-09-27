Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,975 in the last 365 days.

UCC Networks Government Solutions

UCC Networks Government Solutions

ORANGE, CA, US, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, UCC Networks partners with top government-certified carriers to meet specific needs, ranging from hardware to software services. UCC Networks’ Government division, a US Federal Authorized Partner, focuses on supporting agencies with Cisco, Microsoft, FedRAMP solutions, Hardware, Professional Services, Unified Communications, and Contact Center Services.

Cisco TAA Compliant Hardware:

The Trade Agreement Act (TAA) is a federal government program requiring the manufacturing of hardware in the United States or any of the TAA designated countries listed. UCC Networks partners with Cisco to offer hardware including Cisco TAA Phones, Cisco Webex Devices, Cisco Catalysts, Switches, Wireless Access Points, and more.

FedRAMP Solutions:

Unifying communications is our goal, and as a leading multi-brand provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, we tailor our Government Solutions with FedRAMP clusters.

- Webex for Government: UCC Networks provides Webex for Government, which includes Calling, Messaging, and Meetings, for secure collaboration both internal and external.

- Zoom for Government: Simplify unified communications with Zoom for Government, a secure, scalable, and user-friendly collaboration, including Zoom Phone, Zoom Meetings, Zoom Webinar, Zoom Chat, and Zoom Rooms.

Microsoft Teams Direct Routing for GCC High:

UCC Networks provides cloud-based Teams voice in GCC High. We deliver GCC High with Conferencing and PSTN via Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, meeting the unique and evolving requirements of contractors holding or processing DoD controls unclassified information (CUI), Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), or subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

Government Professional Services:

To compliment UCC Networks Government solutions, we play a key role providing best practices with implementation, configuration, MACD support (Moves, Adds, Changes, Disconnects), for Unified Communications Solutions and Contact Center Solutions. Professional services include helping set up PBX solutions, IVR, ACD, policies, integrations, and other call center related technologies.

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing. Contact us for more information.

Oscar Reyes
UCC Networks
+1 714-769-9456
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

UCC Networks Government Solutions

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.