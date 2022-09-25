Allen Woo explains the concept of life design and how it leads to innovation

People are facing an era of unprecedented change. In recent years, many have experienced profound disruptions and alterations in the way they communicate and relate, the way they work, the way they learn, family and social structures, the use of technology and even the role of spirituality in everyday life. These disruptions can be overcome, and Allen Woo, an expert in personal development, discusses how innovation is achieved through life design.

All of this change has had an impact on the way many people feel and think and, therefore, on their deepest beliefs and values. Faced with this situation, it is necessary to develop new capabilities, modify the DNA, transform, and reinvent oneself to face the current situation without forgetting the ultimate desire of all human beings to achieve well-being and happiness.

“Personal innovation is an individual process of improvement, change or transformation with the goal of achieving your challenges and life purpose,” explains Woo. “The well-being of individuals in their personal and professional lives is the guiding, ultimate end of a personal innovation process.”

Each person leads their own transformation plan that leads them to acquire new capabilities, implement new habits, reprogram the way they see and feel about life, manage themselves emotionally and relate to others. In short, to reinvent themselves as a person. Personal innovation goes beyond the development of professional skills that help us to be more productive. It is more related to the search for meaning in our lives and the implementation of our character strengths.

There are currently two trends that are increasingly gaining momentum in the field of personal development. On the one hand, “Life Design” and on the other, the so-called “Science of Happiness.” All those who work accompanying others in their personal development and growth know the importance of being up to date with the latest disciplines that can enhance the results of the people they work with.

Life Design implements the use of innovation methodologies and philosophies and, in particular, Design Thinking for personal change. Design Thinking is a design thinking methodology applied to innovation and change challenges. This methodology for life design is being used with great success at Stanford University in their “Designing your Life” program and has become the most popular course at Stanford University.

As for the “Science of Happiness,” it has become one of the most robust disciplines for developing personal and organizational well-being. The “Science of Happiness” has its origins in positive psychology, with referents such as Dr. Seligman or Dr. Diener, among others.

“Dare, be curious and experiment. Human beings, like all living beings, are true natural platforms for innovation,” Woo states. “It is clear that some people are more adaptable, more open to change, more open to new ideas, and more creative than others. But the truth is that we all have the fundamental ability to be innovative and that we can all grow professionally.”

This does not mean that innovation is easy (it takes time and effort). Still, it does mean that many people are able to approach innovation in a natural and relaxed way, and that people are fully capable of enjoying themselves while innovating. Overcome the fear of failure and making mistakes. Don't become obsessed with getting everything perfect the first time. Consider that your decisions are temporary and that you will come back to them later.

Be tolerant of your failures. Leave “risk management” to the banks. There is no greater risk today than standing by and watching others decide your life. Remember that if you don't have a personal agenda, you are likely to be part of someone else's agenda.

About Allen Woo

Allen Woo is a self-taught expert in business and personnel management. Originally from Canada, he has spent much of his adult life honing his innate skills in motivation and personal growth. Woo dedicates his time to helping businesses and individuals make significant improvements in their daily interactions, constantly exploring new methods to motivate and enhance teams. When he's away from responsibilities, he likes to focus on inner growth and enjoys outdoor activities that exercise the body and the mind.

