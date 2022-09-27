FireProtectionTanks.com Sees Massive Interest in Water Storage Tanks
Wildfires across California, Oregon, Washington, and Utah are increasing the demand for water storage solutions.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FireProtectionTanks.com announced today a massive increase in the number of homeowners and business owners in the
Western United States looking for quality Fire Protection Tanks in sizes from 5,000 gallons to as much as 6 million gallons.
According to the NIFC – National Interagency Fire Center, there have already been 51,606 fires in the U.S., burning 6,815,741 acres. Unfortunately, these fires are not a respecter of persons, cities, counties, national forests, historical landmarks, or thriving tourist towns. Instead, a wildfire can consume everything in its path. This devastation is why many families and businesses are looking for water storage solutions.
Fire Protection Tanks currently serves all of California, Oregon, Washington,Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado. With over 30 varieties of water storage tanks in stock, we are sure to be able to fit your need and budget to protect your family.
From Steel bolted tanks to small and large poly tanks, we have one of the largest selections of pre-made tanks in the U.S.
About FireProtectionTanks.com
Based in Los Angeles, California, we are proud to be one of the top tank dealers in the Western United States. Our customer service departments are without equal; our engineering of every tank installation allows us to offer some of the best warranties in the industry. FPT specializes in above-ground, and below-ground water storage including Steel bolted, welded Steel, potable water tanks, corrugated Steel, and poly tanks, with dozens of options within each category.
Visit us online at www.FireProtectionTanks.com
