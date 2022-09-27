Submit Release
Equipment Leases Inc. Announces Major Funding for Renewable Energy Projects

Leading Funding Source For Renewable Energy Projects

Biogas Project Funding

We Fund large or small Urban and Rural Projects

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipment Leases Inc, based in Utah, announced a massive increase in funding resources for any renewable energy project in the United States. The increased financial help from EQL and our lending partners equates to nearly $1-Billion in new capital earmarked exclusively for quality renewable energy projects.

Steven Hansen – the CEO, stated, “We have already committed millions to solar-related projects and have an appetite for much more. This increased funding commitment showcases our concern for the environment and willingness to support innovative new projects with the financing for needed equipment.

With long lease terms, competitive rates, and fast funding, we are poised to become one of the top Equipment Leasing companies in this growing category. We have capital available for a wide variety of projects in the renewable energy category as well as the energy savings category, financing High-Efficiency Boilers, Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Energy Management Systems, Complete Biogas Systems, and more

About Equipment Leases Inc.

Equipment Leases Inc. has an extensive network of lending partners capable of financing small $10,000 transactions up to large $50-million complex projects at home or abroad. We have provided business owners with the capital needed to acquire millions in new equipment since 2013. With their principal office located in Utah, they also have a sales satellite office strategically placed in more than thirteen cities around the country. For additional information about Equipment Leases Inc., visit us online at EquipmentLeases.com

Steve Hansen
Equipment Leases Inc.
+1 801-201-2477
email us here

