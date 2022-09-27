SteelCore Tank Announces Expansion of Global Dealer Network
Global Warming, Wildfires, and Consumer Trends have led to heightened demand for water storage tanks worldwide.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SteelCore Tank announced a significant increase in its dealer network at home and abroad today. The success of the
SteelCore brand, a broad range of tank sizes, and superior craftsmanship have resulted in a 300% increase in the size of our global network, many of these water experts coming from our competitors. With professional storage tank pros now in all 50-states, Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, Caribbean Islands, and the Bahamas
SteelCore Tank further announced its plans to create a world-class dealer portal on the SteelCore website. This state-of-the-art interface for our dealer network will connect our growing global water storage professionals to our internal order entry system, quality control enhancements, engineering, and installation teams. Eileen Harlin, VP of Dealer Development, stated: "Our dealer support staff has worked tirelessly to provide training tools, world-class technical support, simple onboarding, and a broad range of water storage tank products to serve our dealers worldwide"
SteelCore Tank has the best trained and most experienced broker network of any tank manufacturer globally. The quality of our tank lines, the integrity of the engineering and installation, and the explosion of new customers worldwide have
brought numerous professional water storage specialists to SteelCore from our competitors.
About Steel Core Tank LLC:
Based in Sacramento, California, we are one of the most experienced tank manufacturers in the country; we also offer the widest variety of liners and tank accessories in the industry. Our worldwide dedicated dealer network is well trained
and represents our commitment to quality at every order stage, from design to installation and final quality control.
Visit us online at www.SteelCoreTank.com
Eileen Harlin
Steelcore Tank
+1 844-732-4411
