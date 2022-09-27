National Storage Tank Overcomes Supply Chain Issues
SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Storage Tank has successfully avoided the supply chain issues plaguing American Manufacturers today. Their unique production process and successful acquisition of all materials allow them to deliver their Fabricated Fiberglass Tanks in record time. In addition, NST has again brought significant innovation to the design/build process to meet the demand for these high-quality tanks. Finally, their procurement teams had sufficient foresight to accumulate raw materials to weather the shortages impacting our other competitors.
Nicole Oblad, CEO of National Storage Tank, stated: "Our fiberglass fabrication departments recognized that we needed to prepare for shortages and delays from our suppliers. We were fortunate to obtain large bulk orders of all the raw materials necessary to meet the increasing demand for our above and below-ground fiberglass tanks."
NST further noted that with the ability to deliver a finished product in less than 12-weeks, 6 months ahead of our closest competition, the number of inbound requests for these individual tanks has increased dramatically. These tanks range from 15,000 gallons to as large as 50,000 gallons.
About National Storage Tank, Inc.
National Storage Tank is the largest tank dealer in the Western United States. With a complete line of tank offerings, including Plastic Water Storage Tanks, Galvanized Corrugated Steel Tanks, Factory Coated and Glass Fused to Steel Bolted Tanks, Welded and Fiberglass above and below ground, and everything in between. Nobody beats the NST warranty,
anufacturing quality, or professional installation ability. Our reputation precedes our extensive experience in the water storage tank business because the client ALWAYS comes first. Every water tank project is unique and requires careful attention to the client's detailed requirements.
