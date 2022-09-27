Ursus, Inc. Named on SIA’s 2022 List of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms
SIA’s Annual List Recognizes US Staffing Firms That Achieved Significant Organic Growth Over Five Years
While we are very proud of our growth trajectory, we are even prouder of and focused on the quality of the service we provide to enable our client's digital transformation journeys.”MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ursus, Inc. announced it has been named to the 2022 List of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms. Published annually by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) – the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions – the list ranks US firms by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for staffing revenue over five years.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by the SIA for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest growing staffing firms in North America and #1 as a pure play technology and creative staffing provider. While we are incredibly proud of our growth trajectory, we are even prouder of and focused on the quality of the service we provide to our contractors, clients, and partners to enable their digital transformation journeys,” said Jon Beck, Founder, and CEO of Ursus. Ursus finished #16 overall on this year's list.
In a recent poll conducted by Modern Marketing Partners, over 65% of CMOs and CIOs polled agreed that CIO-CMO alignment and collaboration are essential. Marketing and IT teams must develop cross-functional relationships and can no longer operate independently. Alignment needs to occur throughout the organization and product or service lifecycle: development, deployment, security, and support measured in quality of user experience and ROI. As a result, hiring managers are looking for talent that understands this shift change and to build teams with functional skill sets to add both marketing and technical value.
As CMOs and CIOs work together to usher in the digital transformation era, Ursus is working to find new and improved ways to engage with our customers to align our combined technical and creative recruiting services to their evolving organizational structure.
There were 122 staffing firms included on the 2022 ranking, and the median CAGR for all firms listed is 30.3%. To be considered one of the Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms, companies must meet a minimum revenue threshold of $1 million in 2017 and have had a CAGR of at least 15% between 2017 and 2021. The Braff Group, a leading mergers, and acquisitions advisory firm, sponsored this year’s list. Each staffing firm is profiled online at fastestgrowing.staffingindustry.com.
“The 2022 List of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms displays a masterclass in perseverance. Emerging from the pandemic with organic growth is a true achievement and testament to the staffing industry’s strength, even in the most turbulent of times,” said SIA President Barry Asin. “Our list of staffing firms more than doubled this year and SIA is honored to present these resilient staffing firms to the world. A huge congratulations to our 2022 honorees!”
About Ursus, Inc.
Ursus, Inc., is a recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) for two consecutive years as the fastest-growing technical and creative staffing firm in the United States. Ursus is a global leader in next-generation, digital transformation staffing services. Hyper-focused on you – the candidate, the client, the partner, or the employee to deliver the best possible engagement experience. Whether you are looking for your next career move or scaling a growing team we are here for U!
For more information please visit: www.ursusinc.com
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England. Learn more at staffingindustry.com.
