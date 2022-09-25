What is a Mobile CMMS?
Computerized Maintenance Management Systems, or CMMS are software programs that help businesses keep track of their maintenance & operations.
Mobile devices have become an essential part of our lives. We use them for communication, entertainment, and getting work done. It shouldn't come as no surprise that mobile CMMS software is becoming a popular solution for businesses looking to improve their maintenance operations. But what exactly is mobile CMMS and how can it benefit you and your team? This article will discuss what mobile CMMS is and its benefits to all types of business owners in general whether you're in manufacturing, higher education, healthcare or restaurant operations. You need a mobile CMMS.
What is a Mobile CMMS?
Computerized Maintenance Management Systems, or CMMS are software programs that help businesses keep track of their maintenance & operations. This includes submission of work orders by all staff, preventative maintenance schedules, inspections and data collection such as metering and check lists. A step further would be making all this information accessible on any mobile device such as smartphones, tablets and even wearable devices.
Since most maintenance tasks are performed out on the field, the plant floor or a crawlspace – mobile CMMS plays an integral role in the maintenance department’s daily job duties. It’s pretty clear that maintenance managers and technicians need mobile CMMS applications to be productive and successful. But more importantly accessible 24/7, quick and simple to use.
Key Capabilities of Mobile CMMS Software
The ideal mobile CMMS software helps the maintenance team by offering key features that help make life easier for them and get the job done sooner than later. That’s why mobile CMMS software should have the following key capabilities:
1. Manage and Create Work Order: Maintenance technicians should be able to issue parts for work orders, add comments, and complete work orders to verify the completion of the job by taking pre/post pictures.
2. Create Work Requests: Workers and general staff should be able to submit problems with specific pieces of equipment and submit them as work requests.
3. Schedule and Manage Scheduled Preventative Maintenance: Your software should allow you to see a comprehensive view of all maintenance history and be able to create and manage schedules easily for a piece of equipment or space.
4. Asset Tracking: This should also allow you to track your assets in real-time. This includes their location, status, and repair history. GoMAX goes one step further where the admin can actually view staff and vendor location on a live map. Super cool feature if you want to see if Mike is fixing that pump or not in real time.
Benefits of Mobile CMMS to Manufacturers
Improved Productivity and Performance
Mobile CMMS allows you and your team to have real-time access to mission-critical information. This means that technicians can quickly and easily find the information they need to do their job, which leads to increased productivity and performance. As a result, you can get their products to market faster and improve the company’s bottom line on day one.
Better Communication and Collaboration
Supervisors can easily communicate and collaborate with their team members even when out to lunch since everyone has a mobile device now a days. A mobile CMMS provides a central location for all information related to maintenance & operations. This feature is great for businesses with employees located in different parts of the city or world.
Collect and Monitor Real-time Data
Mobile CMMS users can easily enter and analyze data regarding labor hours, parts used, failure codes, downtime, and more. With it, performing counts and adjustments and recording safety data and assessments are now possible and more convenient than ever.
Increased Efficiency
Mobile CMMS helps businesses be more efficient by automating work orders, maintenance schedules, inspections, and data collections. This means that you’ll spend less time on administrative tasks and more time on productivity. In Addition, this efficiency level will lead to increased profits and a competitive edge in the marketplace.
Ability to Work Online and Offline
One of the most significant advantages of using a mobile CMMS software such as GoMAX is opening, creating, managing, and closing work orders even from remote locations. Equipment failures tend to happen at inconvenient moments and in the wrong places. With mobile CMMS, businesses can solve this problem by allowing their employees to access the system even when they’re offline.
Improved Customer Satisfaction
Mobile CMMS benefits your customers, too. It helps you improve customer satisfaction by ensuring that equipment is properly maintained and up-to-date. This leads to fewer disruptions in service and a better overall experience for you and your customers. Since this provides you with the ability to track and monitor data, you can quickly identify and resolve issues that may arise on the fly and remotely.
Reduced Costs
Mobile CMMS will reduce your costs by streamlining maintenance & operations - improving asset utilization. This means that you will save money on repairs and replacements and labor costs. With the reduced costs, you will then allocate newfound budgets to other areas of the business, such as investments, marketing, research and development.
Streamline Maintenance & Operations
Mobile CMMS software will help you streamline your maintenance & operations – we guarantee it. This provides a centralized location for all information related to maintenance operations. This means that you can easily access and manage work orders, schedules, inventories, and more.
Improved Safety
Mobile CMMS can help businesses improve safety by ensuring that equipment is well-maintained and in good condition. Also, this level of good maintenance leads to fewer accidents and improved compliance with safety regulations.
GoMAX - the perfect and simplest method for implementing a Mobile CMMS solution within hours
If you’re planning to implement a mobile or desktop CMMS in your business & operations, MAXPANDA CMMS is the perfect solution starting at $99 per month. MAXPANDA is a productivity and quality management platform that lets you track and monitor maintenance data in real-time. This means you can quickly identify and resolve issues instantly while communicating with your entire team.
