Submit Release
News Search

There were 195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,155 in the last 365 days.

Trà Vinh Province approves $7.8m industrial cluster

VIETNAM, September 25 - TRÀ VINH — The Mekong Delta province of Trà Vinh has decided to build the An Phú Tân industrial cluster in Cầu Kè District at a cost of more than VNĐ185 billion (US$7.8 million).

The Thiên Phú Construction Investment and Electromechanical Joint Stock Company and Thái Sơn Traffic Construction Joint Stock Company will develop the 20ha cluster, according to the province People’s Committee.

It is expected to be finished in the third quarter of 2024.

Once operational, it will prioritise tenants in the automobile, mechanical, high-tech, packaging, footwear, textile-garment, food processing, and electronics supporting industries.

Vice chairman of the province People's Committee, Nguyễn Quỳnh Thiện, said to spur industrial growth and economic restructuring to foster industrialisation and modernisation, the People's Committee has approved plans to develop 14 industrial clusters with a total area of 539ha.

Construction of technical infrastructure has begun on three of them, Tân Ngại, Hiệp Mỹ Tây and Phú Cần.

The province is soliciting investment in building technical infrastructure for the Lưu Nghiệp Anh cluster in Trà Cú District and Sa Bình cluster in Trà Vinh City. — VNS

You just read:

Trà Vinh Province approves $7.8m industrial cluster

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.