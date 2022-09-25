Trà Vinh Province approves $7.8m industrial cluster

VIETNAM, September 25 - TRÀ VINH — The Mekong Delta province of Trà Vinh has decided to build the An Phú Tân industrial cluster in Cầu Kè District at a cost of more than VNĐ185 billion (US$7.8 million).

The Thiên Phú Construction Investment and Electromechanical Joint Stock Company and Thái Sơn Traffic Construction Joint Stock Company will develop the 20ha cluster, according to the province People’s Committee.

It is expected to be finished in the third quarter of 2024.

Once operational, it will prioritise tenants in the automobile, mechanical, high-tech, packaging, footwear, textile-garment, food processing, and electronics supporting industries.

Vice chairman of the province People's Committee, Nguyễn Quỳnh Thiện, said to spur industrial growth and economic restructuring to foster industrialisation and modernisation, the People's Committee has approved plans to develop 14 industrial clusters with a total area of 539ha.

Construction of technical infrastructure has begun on three of them, Tân Ngại, Hiệp Mỹ Tây and Phú Cần.

The province is soliciting investment in building technical infrastructure for the Lưu Nghiệp Anh cluster in Trà Cú District and Sa Bình cluster in Trà Vinh City. — VNS