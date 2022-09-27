Emerging Tech for the Beauty Industry and It’s Not from Silicon Valley

download rsvip app rsvip make up app barbers using rsvip app

Online salon booking is gaining traction in the beauty industry

As a customer, I really enjoy the freedom of booking my hair appointments online. RSViP app is the best appointment app out there and I recommend it to all my family and friends.” — Marsha Evans

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSViP Services LLC has launched a mobile app that is becoming the new trend with barbers, hairstylist, beauticians, and other service professionals. This world is getting faster day by day. To cope up with the pace, service professionals need a better way to schedule customer appointments. Service professionals in the beauty industry have realized the old-fashioned way of business is being abandoned and replaced with a new modern scheduling system.

The old way of managing beauty reservations are fraught with disadvantages. Not only the entry of reservation details, but also the administration of appointment confirmation, re-booking and cancellation takes a lot of time. It is not possible to be available 24/7, which may discourage some customers from booking. Usually only one person can make an appointment by phone or email at a time, while others have to wait their turn. It's harder to process prepayments over the phone, which means customers spend more time processing payments when they visit the salon, barbershop or place of business.

Beauty service business depends on meeting customers, continuously improving your booking rate is essential. Reservations generate more traffic, leading to more revenue and more money in the bank. Booking an appointment manually is a waste of time and does not seem modern or professional.

There is a new mobile scheduling app called RSViP and it's creating shock waves in the beauty industry and it's not from Silicon Valley.

Beauty scheduling apps are not new and have been around for a while. There are a number of beauty booking apps such as, Style seat, Booksy, Square, and Vagaro, however the fastest growing scheduling app for barbers, hairstylist, and beauticians is RSViP.

WHAT MAKES RSVIP APP STAND OUT

RSViP app is not subscription base, unlike other similar apps that require an expensive sign up contract, high monthly fees or limited free trial period. Service professionals and customers are able to sign up and use RSViP app at no cost, no monthly fees or expensive contracts.

The last two years have seen a rise in online businesses and the beauty service industry have followed suit. Customers are now demanding a change in how they want to do business with their hairstylist, barbers, beauticians, fitness trainers, massage therapist and other service professionals.

RSViP app can be downloaded from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

