Senate President Pro Tem Announces PRC Nominating Committee Appointee.

Santa Fe – Members of the New Mexico Senate Democratic Caucus met today to select their nominee for Senate President Pro Tempore and to elect the Senate Majority Leader, Senate Majority Whip and Senate Majority Caucus Chair. They also voted on their nominees for Chief Clerk of the Senate and Sergeant at Arms.

The Democratic Caucus chose Senator Mimi Stewart (D – Albuquerque) as their nominee for Senate President Pro Tempore. The Pro Tem is elected by a majority of the New Mexico State Senate when the full Senate convenes in January.

“I am honored to have the continued support of the Democratic Caucus as its choice for President Pro Tem,” said Senator Stewart. “Leading the Senate is a challenging job, but if elected to continue in this role, I pledge to continue working collaboratively across the aisle and with the full membership as we serve to meet the many needs of our great state.”

The Democratic Caucus elected Senator Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe), by acclamation, to continue serving as the Majority Leader for the 56th Legislative Session. Senator Wirth was first elected to the New Mexico Senate in 2008 after serving two terms in the NM House of Representatives, and has served as Senate Majority Leader since 2017.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be re-elected Majority Leader by acclamation. We have an amazing team, and Democrats in the Senate stand united,” said Senator Wirth. “Together, we are ready to lead the charge in crafting transformational legislation for the upcoming session.”

The Caucus chose Senator Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque) to serve as the Senate Majority Whip.

“I would like to thank the Caucus for having the trust and confidence in me to do this job,” said Senator Padilla. “I am deeply committed to improving the lives of every New Mexican and look forward to helping the Caucus focus on our many priorities for the state in my capacity as Whip.”

Democrats in the Senate elected Senator Harold Pope Jr. (D-Albuquerque) to be the Majority Caucus Chair. “It is an honor to have been elected by my Senate colleagues to serve as Caucus Chair,” said Senator Pope. “I am excited to join our leaders in building on the positive momentum this Caucus started two years ago when I was first elected into the Senate.”

Cheri Lujan was selected to fill the role of Chief Clerk. Ms. Lujan will replace Lenore Naranjo, who has served in the Senate for many years and announced her retirement earlier this year. The Caucus elected Paula Ulibarri to continue her role as Sergeant at Arms. Both of these positions will be voted on by the full Senate at the start of the next Legislative session.

