Rutland Barracks MV Crash with Injury

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#: 22B4005149

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2022 @ 1719 hours 

STREET: Thundering Brook Road

TOWN: Killington

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Gravel

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Kendrick Hurley

AGE: 77   

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, VT 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Element 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major damage to the right front bumper, major damage to the passenger side front door

INJURIES: Minor

  

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On the above date and time Troopers were notified of a single motor vehicle crash on Thundering Brook Road, in the Town of Killington, Vermont.

 

Through investigation Troopers determined Hurley was operating vehicle #1 at speeds in excess of the posted speed limit. Hurley lost control of vehicle #1 and left the traveled portion of the roadway. As a result vehicle #1 rolled over and came to rest on the passenger side. Due to disabling damage, vehicle #1 was removed from the roadway Earle’s Trucking. Hurley was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the crash.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Killington Fire Department, and Regional Ambulance Service.

 

VCVC for Operator #1 pending

 

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

 

