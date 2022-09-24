Rutland Barracks MV Crash with Injury
CASE#: 22B4005149
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
DATE/TIME: 09/23/2022 @ 1719 hours
STREET: Thundering Brook Road
TOWN: Killington
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kendrick Hurley
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Element
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major damage to the right front bumper, major damage to the passenger side front door
INJURIES: Minor
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Troopers were notified of a single motor vehicle crash on Thundering Brook Road, in the Town of Killington, Vermont.
Through investigation Troopers determined Hurley was operating vehicle #1 at speeds in excess of the posted speed limit. Hurley lost control of vehicle #1 and left the traveled portion of the roadway. As a result vehicle #1 rolled over and came to rest on the passenger side. Due to disabling damage, vehicle #1 was removed from the roadway Earle’s Trucking. Hurley was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the crash.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Killington Fire Department, and Regional Ambulance Service.
VCVC for Operator #1 pending
Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks