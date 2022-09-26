Waterstone Mortgage Approves Usherpa as LO CRM
Another strong mortgage lender is empowering its loan officers to win more business.
Lenders who understand the power technology can offer their sales teams will achieve the most success in this market. Waterstone is one of those lenders and we're very proud to be working with them. ”DENVER, CO, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, announced today that another strong mortgage lender has approved the Usherpa Smart CRM for use by its loan officers. Waterstone Mortgage, a subsidiary of WaterStone Bank, has made the company’s marketing automation and relationship engagement technology available to its loan officers operating in the company’s West Region.
“Utilizing the best marketing and technology solutions is an important part of creating a competitive advantage for our loan professionals,” said Rich Harkwell, Waterstone Mortgage SVP – Chief Sales Officer. “Usherpa Smart CRM’s innovative functionality and exceptional support allow our loan officers reach a variety of contacts – so we can effectively communicate with, educate, and empower our customers and business partners as they begin or continue their homeownership journeys. Coupled with our other proprietary systems, this technology allows our loan originators to provide a streamlined, efficient home loan process for everyone involved.”
Waterstone Mortgage is one of the industry’s most innovative lenders. It created its own loan origination system, Element, an all-in-one platform for its customers, Realtor partners, and loan originators. Element is a digital experience that makes the loan application and loan approval processes simple and streamlined – saving time for everyone. Usherpa’s Smart CRM shares data seamlessly with the platform, making it easy for the company to uncover new lending opportunities in its past customer database and easy for loan officers to get new business into their pipelines.
“In the past, our team used Usherpa Smart CRM before transitioning to another CRM platform – which did not meet our expectations,” said Sue Millspaugh, Waterstone Mortgage Division Executive – West. “We are very excited to re-establish Usherpa as our company CRM, as we believe it’s the best CRM – with the highest functionality – for loan officers. Many of our loan originators have significantly enhanced their businesses by successfully using this technology to reach current and potential customers and business partners.”
“Lenders who understand the power technology can offer their sales teams will achieve the most success in this market,” said Chris Harrington, President of Usherpa. “Waterstone is one of those lenders and we’re very proud to be working with them. Marketing automation is the key to increased productivity and higher sales and now every Waterstone loan officer has access to it with the Usherpa Smart CRM.”
Usherpa is the mortgage and real estate industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Data gathered by independent researchers has found that Usherpa users consistently close twice as many loans as non-users. The company’s Smart CRM was named to the prestigious HousingWire 2021 Tech100 listing of the most innovative real estate technology companies. Usherpa was the only company in 2021 to make both real estate and mortgage lending lists.
Find out more by visiting the company online at https://usherpa.com/, by calling (303) 740-5710 or via email at info@usherpa.com.
About Waterstone Mortgage Corporation
Waterstone Mortgage Corporation is an innovative, strong, and forward-thinking company that has maintained a reputation as an elite mortgage lender for more than two decades. The company’s mission is to streamline the mortgage process via innovative technology, unique loan products, and effective communication – which gives their customers a clear path to homeownership. Waterstone Mortgage focuses primarily on purchase loans, and offers a variety of home loan programs, including conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA loans; along with several no- and low-down-payment options and many specialty programs for medical professionals, first-time homebuyers, and more. Founded in 2000, the company lends in 48 states.
In 2021, Waterstone Mortgage helped more than 17,000 individuals and families achieve their homeownership goals. The company has been named to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s “Top Workplaces” list; the Milwaukee Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” list; National Mortgage Professional Magazine’s “Most Loved Mortgage Employers;” Mortgage Executive Magazine’s “Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America;” MReport’s “Top 25 Companies to Work For;” and Scotsman Guide’s “Top Mortgage Lenders.” Waterstone Mortgage was ranked as the #2 company in Mortgage Executive Magazine’s “Top 50 Mortgage Companies to Work For” in 2018 and is a three-time ICE Mortgage Technology (formerly Ellie Mae) Hall of Fame Award winner.
Headquartered in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Waterstone Mortgage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of WaterStone Bank SSB, which, in turn, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF). To learn more about Waterstone Mortgage, visit www.WaterstoneMortgage.com.
About Usherpa
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
