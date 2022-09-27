RFX | REFE APPROVED FOR U.S. EPA SMARTWAY® TRANSPORT PARTNERSHIP
RFX | REFE announces it has submitted and received approval for their current data submission to the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry. The SmartWay Transport Partnership provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains.
— Nate Lourie, President & CEO
RFX | REFE will continue to contribute to the Partnership’s savings of 336 million barrels of oil, $44.8 billion on fuel costs and 143 million metric tons of CO2, 2.7 million short tons of NOx and 112,000 short tons of PM... This is the equivalent of the annual electricity use in 21 million homes. By joining SmartWay Transport Partnership, RFX | REFE demonstrates its strong environmental leadership and corporate responsibility.
“RFX | REFE is proud to be a SmartWay Transport Partner. We are always looking for ways to better our community and be a responsible corporate citizen,” said Nate Lourie, President & CEO.
Developed jointly in early 2003 by EPA and Charter Partners represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility, this innovative program celebrated its 10 year anniversary in 2014. Partners rely upon SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement. The Partnership currently has nearly 4,000 Partners including shipper, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers.
For more information about RFX | REFE, visit shipRFX.com or call (800) 225-2350.
For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership visit epa.gov/smartway.
