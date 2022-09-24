B.C. food and beverage industry networking event returns

CANADA, September 24 - Members of the British Columbia food and beverage industry will come together at the Every Chef Needs a Farmer, Every Farmers Needs a Chef event in the fall and winter.

“This event is a great opportunity for chefs to meet the people in our agricultural and food industry, and learn more about the amazing ingredients and products available in B.C.,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “And for farmers, ranchers, shellfish growers and other producers, being able to showcase their best to the restaurant industry is helping bring more local flavours to tables around the province, and strengthening the provincial food system and food economy.”

The third Every Chef Needs a Farmer, Every Farmer Needs a Chef networking event is welcoming back farmers, chefs and food service professionals after a three-year hiatus. This season, the event is returning with two smaller regional half-day events: one in Victoria on Nov. 7, 2022; one in the Okanagan on Feb. 28, 2023.

"As chefs, it is our jobs to celebrate putting food on the tables of B.C. and highlighting the stories of the producers, farmers, fishers, makers, artisans and processors from across our great province,” said Ned Bell, Buy BC chef ambassador. “The two unique Every Chef Needs a Farmer events allows chefs, cooks and restaurateurs to come together to meet with the people and families responsible for providing food for our tables and build those essential relationships for buying from within our province to create delicious dishes that support our fellow British Columbians to grow and succeed.”

Exhibitors from B.C.’s agricultural industry, farmers, ranchers and producers, will be invited to showcase their products and share information about the variety of what is produced in different regions of the province. The event will also include speaker sessions with chefs, farmers and local food champions.

The Every Chef Needs a Farmer, Every Farmer Needs a Chef event is part of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food’s Buy BC marketing program. Buy BC helps farmers, ranchers and producers market their products as locally grown, raised, harvested or produced, making it easy for British Columbians to Buy BC.

Quick Facts:

In 2019, nearly 500 farmers, chefs, food processors, and other members of the B.C. food and beverage industry attended the Every Chef Needs a Farmer, Every Farmer Needs a Chef event.

Approximately 60 agrifood and seafood producers and processors exhibited their products such as eggs, mushrooms, scallops, haskap berries, garlic, sea salt, beef, vegetables, water buffalo cheese, apples, blueberries, pork, seaweed and vegan meat in the agriculture showcase at the event.

Learn More:

Visit the Every Chef Needs a Farmer, Every Farmer Needs a Chef event site: https://buybc.gov.bc.ca/every-chef-needs-a-farmer

Every Chef Needs a Farmer, Every Farmer Needs a Chef success story, Forage and High Mountain Farm: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOtVzghtQLo&t=33s

Every Chef Needs a Farmer, Every Farmer Needs a Chef success story, La Belle Vallée Fromagerie and Long Table Grocery: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMSAKfUfSpE

Every Chef Needs a Farmer, Every Farmer Needs a Chef success story, The Acorn Restaurant and Fraser Valley Hazelnuts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0ZG6u21B60

Buy BC: https://buybc.gov.bc.ca/

B.C. farmers, chefs come together to showcase local food, make deals: https://news.gov.bc.ca/20974