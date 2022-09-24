Award-Winner Ludlow Creek Releases 2nd Album, Sets Hometown Date For Release Party

With singles from the album gaining global recognition, the long-awaited album from the Dayton-based award-winning band has been released.

IT’S HERE! ‘Which Way Is Forward,’ our brand-new album, is now officially released!”
— Ludlow Creek

DAYTON, OH, USA, September 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defining their signature sound as ‘modern classic rock,’ celebrated Dayton-area band, Ludlow Creek has finally unveiled their latest album, “Which Way is Forward.” Released on September 16th, 2022, the album is dubbed as Ludlow Creek’s magnum opus, featuring some of the band’s best songs to date. “Stoney Lonesome Road” from the album reached #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart. Two other singles have helped the band rack up more than 50K Spotify streams in 2022 alone. These achievements propelled the group to a 2022 International Singer Songwriter Association Award win.

The band posted to their Facebook page: “IT’S HERE! ‘Which Way Is Forward,’ our brand-new album, is now officially released and available on all the major streaming services… Amazon, Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music, YouTube Music, etc. You can hear samples of all tracks at those outlets and make digital purchases for your listening pleasure. We’ll also have “W.W.I.F.” CDs available for purchase when we formally celebrate the release on October 8th in Tipp City, Ohio. Tickets for the Release Party are going quickly. You can secure your tickets(s) at https://www.ludlowcreek.com/wwif-tickets/.”

Having started their musical journey as a cover band in Ohio, Ludlow Creek is a group of close friends whose musical aspirations brought them together, beckoning them to start creating original music. The new album serves as a prominent milestone for Ludlow Creek, as it is their second full-length studio album. This album signifies the expansion of the band’s discography and the evolution of their musical prowess.

More details about Ludlow Creek can be seen on their official band website at http://www.ludlowcreek.com.


Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Award-Winner Ludlow Creek Releases 2nd Album, Sets Hometown Date For Release Party

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Award-Winner Ludlow Creek Releases 2nd Album, Sets Hometown Date For Release Party
Turkish Artist Barista Re-Enlists Rock Notables for Eclectic New Album “Justice Now!”
Poppa Foster and the Grits Releases Music Video “Lemonade”
View All Stories From This Author